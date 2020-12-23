In Alaina Tracy’s first year of transitioning to life as a high schooler, she also competed at the varsity level for Cibola’s cross-country team.
Tracy quickly emerged as one of the top runners in the Yuma area.
She’d finish 64th at the state run with a personal record time of 20.46. Tracy was one of the fastest freshmen to compete in the race.
Her performance earned her the 2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s really exciting and I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m just grateful to have a spot on a team and have teammates and coaches that motivate me...I’m honored.”
As a freshman, Tracy posted the fastest times in the sectionals and Division 1 state meet among her local competitors.
However, acclimating to the higher level of competition took some time for Tracy. With virtually no Cibola offseason program due to the pandemic, Tracy had to be disciplined in her training to prepare herself for the season.
Head coach Kris Norton certainly noticed Tracy’s commitment from the get-go.
“She falls in the definition of a hard worker,” he said. “She’s such a great kid.”
Norton recognized Tracy’s raw talent early in the season, but said it’s not uncommon to see a freshman respect the elders on the team as Tracy “seemed to let the older girls set the pace and stay behind them.”
“She definitely showed she had another gear,” he added. “She ended up having some practices where she was able to step it up. With such a limited racing schedule, we may have seen (her progress) earlier in the year. Again, it was a little different this year, but we continued to see her improve in practice.”
Tracy would ignite that extra burst of speed later in the season as she became more comfortable running in competitive events.
“I just stayed really committed and in a good mindset,” she said. “I was giving it my all, but also allowing myself to rest and recover from all the events.”
She’d finish fourth in the Yuma Union High School District meet at Kofa High School, but found her stride in the sectionals and state meet.
Her time at sectionals was a full minute faster than any other YUHSD competitor.
“To see her step up to the plate and begin to break out a little was very exciting,” Norton said. “She wasn’t intimidated and it was a lot of fun to watch...We’re definitely looking forward to the next three years with her.”
The future may bring even more success for Tracy as she remains committed to practicing throughout the offseason to produce an even better sophomore campaign.
“I’m really excited,” she said about her future. “I hope over the next three years I can have a great time running in general, having fun with my friends, improving and getting better.”