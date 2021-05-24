It took Gila Ridge sophomore Lilly Moreland one year to distinguish herself as the best girls tennis player in town.
In her first year at the varsity level, Moreland posted the best singles record (11-3) locally and went undefeated against Yuma Union High School District opponents.
She also advanced to the second round of the AIA Division I state singles tournament this year.
Her efforts on the courts awarded Moreland with the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“This means a lot because of the thousands of hours I’ve put into training,” she said. “And it paid off.”
At the state tournament, Moreland defeated South Mountain’s Megan Walsh 6-1,6-4. She then faced an uphill battle against the seventh ranked player in the state, which ultimately ended her strong season.
However, Moreland was grateful for the opportunity to showcase her talent on the biggest stage.
“I was glad I got to experience seeing all the great players, along with being able to play against them,” she said. “I’m glad I got to be a part of the team and represent our team at state.”
Despite her freshman season being canceled due to the pandemic, coach Travis Bogart was not surprised to see Moreland’s instant success for the Hawks.
“Lilly has been the most driven player I think in the city – boys or girls,” he said. “She gives more effort than anyone out there and it shows in her play.”
While Moreland provides a nonstop work ethic to polish her technique, on the court, Moreland’s wicked serve was the catalyst to her success.
“Her serving turned into a weapon this year,” Bogart said. “She was consistent with it, but now she has a lot more power. And her ball placement is improving a lot.”
Moreland now turns her focus to the offseason, an area where she practices nearly every day at 6 a.m. before the blistering Yuma sun affects her routine.
Her goal next year is to contend at state and further her progress against some of the top players Arizona has to offer.
