YUMA, Ariz. – Nozomu Kamei recorded his second two-goal game of the season, scoring the overtime winner to help the Arizona Western Matadors (2-1) beat Southern Nevada (1-4) 3-2 on Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors had most of the chances in the early stages of the first half as Takeroh Murakawa had a free kick sail over the bar and Lucas Pimont hit the far post on his free kick, keeping the game scoreless.

