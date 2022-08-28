YUMA, Ariz. – Nozomu Kamei recorded his second two-goal game of the season, scoring the overtime winner to help the Arizona Western Matadors (2-1) beat Southern Nevada (1-4) 3-2 on Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors had most of the chances in the early stages of the first half as Takeroh Murakawa had a free kick sail over the bar and Lucas Pimont hit the far post on his free kick, keeping the game scoreless.
Nozomu Kamei gave the Matadors the lead in the 34th minute, staying with a loose ball in the box, pushing a touch past the keeper to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead on his third goal of the season.
Southern Nevada picked up the pressure in the second half, tying the game at one thanks to a goal off a rebound in the 57th minute.
The Matadors regained the lead in the 65th minute when Isaac Betancourt chased down a through ball behind the defense, side-stepping the oncoming keeper and rolling the ball into the open net to put the Matadors back in front 2-1.
It didn’t take long for the Coyotes to respond, tying the game at 2-2 thanks to a mistake in the back by the Matadors, evening the score in the 71st minute.
After the game went to overtime, neither team could break through in the first overtime period before Nozomu Kamei scored the winner in the 103rd minute, getting around the keeper with the dribble to score his second goal of the game.
The Matadors return to action on Sunday, September 4, hosting Laramie County at 1:00 pm at the Matador Soccer Field. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors. Arizona Western College students get in free with a student identification card.