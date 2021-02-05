The Arizona Western softball team entered Friday night’s matchup against Utah State Eastern averaging 7.3 runs per game.
But when the bats went quiet, the Matadors relied on pitcher Kelly Kalatbas to outduel the Golden Eagles’ Emma Marchant in the 3-2 victory at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
In front of local fans, AWC squeezed out its fifth straight victory in the Great Western Shootout.
“I think the best part is having all the fans coming out the last couple days,” AWC head coach Nikki Bethurum said. “Not just the players appreciate the support, but I do too. It’s been kind of nice to make it look like we’re somewhat getting back to normal.”
The crowd on hand witnessed a impressive outing by Kalatbas. The Cibola High School native pitched her second straight complete game. She fanned 10 Golden Eagles, allowed just five hits, two earned runs and one walk.
Kalatbas entered the circle with a two-run lead in the bottom of the 7th inning, but surrendered another run with just one out.
However, Berthurum never thought about yanking her freshman pitcher and instead let Kalatbas get out of the jam.
“At that point in the 7th, just leave her in,” Bethurum said. “I had a thought about it earlier in the 5th or 6th, just when they started getting a few solid hits, but she cleaned it up after that.”
Kalatbas eventually got out of her mess.
With the game-winning run on first, she secured the final out on a 5-3 fielder’s choice.
“She’s been lights out the last two nights with the strikeouts, which really releases the pressure off the defense,” Bethurum said.
The Matadors, who have been hot at the plate, gave their freshman pitcher a 2-0 cushion in the first inning after Nicole Moran ripped a two-run single.
From there, Marchant had the Matadors guessing until the 6th inning when Jocelyn Hernandez hit a leadoff double and was later brought home by Angela Oros’ single to centerfield.
That run was all the Matadors needed to hold off the Golden Eagles.
“Scoring early definitely eases the pressure off the pitcher and obviously we’d like to score some more runs after that, but at least we were able to get another run down the stretch to help us,” Bethurum said.
Hernandez finished 2-for-3 with her lone double on the night. Oros’ night ended 3-for-3 with the game-clinching RBI.
The Matadors will face Snow College at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will have a rematch against Utah State Eastern at 1 p.m. at the PAAC.
Game 1 Saturday
After McKenzie Grey allowed two runs against Colorado Northwestern, she got in the groove. Colorado Northwestern would tally four runs on the day, but AWC’s bats were hot.
Brianna Amparano, Jocelyn Hernandez and Sadie Chavez each contributed with two RBIs. Brianda Rodriquez, Alyssa Darby and Sherlyn Molina each had one RBI in the victory.
The Matadors’ 12-4 win ended after plating four runs in the bottom of the 5th.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.