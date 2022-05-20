On Friday afternoon, Gila Ridge senior Payton Kessler made history for her school.
By signing a National Letter of Intent to compete at Division II Chadron State in Nebraska, she became the first Hawks girls wrestler to ever sign with a college. As the most highly accomplished competitor in Gila Ridge girls wrestling history, Kessler ended her senior campaign with an individual win-loss record of 18-2 and was a four-time state qualifier.
For Kessler, getting to the collegiate level was a long time in the making. She started out competing in girls wrestling at Gila Ridge before it was an AIA sanctioned team sport during her freshman season. According to her head coach Abel VillaMoreno, it was Kessler's leadership qualities that helped build the school's entire girls wrestling program from scratch.
"You saw it when she was a freshman, Payton began to lead the pack. She loves to scrap and fight and she had the mindset of a leader right from the get go," VillaMoreno tells The Yuma Sun. "With Payton being the first girls wrestler at Gila Ridge to sign and compete at the next level, I think she's really going to set the standard for all the younger girls."
Meanwhile, Kessler states she chose Chadron State based on the positive vibe she received from the program's athletes and coaching staff. The Gila Ridge standout also reveals that her college of choice suits her academic ambitions as well.
"I clicked with the other athletes and coaches really well," Kessler says. "They have one of the best dental hygiene programs in the country, so I'm really excited and I think Chadron is a really good fit for me. My mom is a dental hygienist, so I would like to follow in her footsteps."
At the collegiate level, Kessler plans to cut weight from her high school days and compete in the 136-143 range. Once she makes the leap to the next stage of her wrestling career, Gila Ridge's top girls competitor says keeping a positive mental outlook is among her top priorities.
"As nervous as I am to leave everybody in Arizona, I also want to experience new places. My goal is to just do my best and not let a negative mindset affect what I'm doing," Kessler adds.