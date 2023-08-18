Friday Night Lights are finally upon us.
Tonight, the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association football season kicks off, with several Yuma County teams participating in the festivities, as schools playing in 1A, 2A and 3A classifications begin tonight. The remainder of the local schools, all schools playing in 4A or above, join in on the fun next week.
Kofa is set to host Fountain Hills in its 3A debut. Yuma High plays host to River Valley, a rematch of a close 39-35 loss last year. Antelope welcomes Palo Verde Magnet to Wellton. San Pasqual has a bye week before 10 straight weeks of competition. All games are set to kickoff at 7 p.m.
A new season brings three new head coaches, new players and new outcomes. Let’s take a look at the four local schools playing in 1A-3A.
Antelope
• 2022 record: 2-7 (1-5 2A Gila)
• Head Coach: Hector Ramirez
• Season Outlook: The Rams are looking for a bounce back season in the 2A Gila Region after finishing in last in 2022. According to 2022 coach and current athletic director Rocky Jaime, the Rams are brimming with athletic ability despite a very young roster.
“We are a young team this year, with new players at key positions on both sides of the ball,” Jaime said. “After a successful offseason camp and some good 7-on-7 sessions, we are hoping to surprise some people.”
“Our kids’ athletic abilities are off the charts. If we can harness that and channel it to a football application, we will have a successful season. Right now we have a lot of raw talent and hope to match football knowledge to their athletic ability as the season goes on.”
Key Players:
Senior WR/DB Caleb Martinez – Martinez was the leading producer for the Rams in 2022, leading the team in all-purpose yards with 638 total. 525 of those yards came via 27 receptions. He was also responsible for four of Antelope’s five receiving touchdowns. On defense, he logged 39 tackles and led the team with seven interceptions and 113 interception yards. He was named to the 2023 2A Gila All-Region 2nd Team.
Senior LB Andrew Arevalo – Arevalo led the Rams with 121 total tackles in 2022, averaging just over 15 tackles per game. He recorded one of the two total sacks the Rams had last year, adding an interception as well. He was named to the 2023 2A Gila All-Region 1st Team.
Games to Watch: Sept. 1 vs. Kofa, Sept 29 at San Pasqual, Oct. 13 vs. St. John Paul II (Homecoming).
Kofa
• 2022 record: 1-9 (1-4 4A Copper Sky)
• Head Coach: Pablo Cota
• Season Outlook: After ending a five-year losing skid of 39 consecutive losses against Alhambra last year, Kofa looks to build on that success with more wins in 2023. With a young core and some experienced returners, Cota hopes his squad will use the lessons it’s learned over the struggles of previous seasons to overcome future challenges. Since 2017, the Kings have slid down from 6A to 3A and hope the new competition will be a better match.
“We are a solid, young team this year,” head coach Pablo Cota said. “We’ve grown a lot on both sides of the ball. Our players have stepped up and are focused on being successful on and off the field.”
“Our goal this season is to keep moving forward and building off of last year’s victory.”
Key Players:
Junior RB Jason Edwards – No stats are listed online for Edwards’ 2022 season, but he rushed with ferocity during last Thursday’s scrimmage against San Pasqual, getting into the endzone. He will lead the ground attack for the Kings in 2023.
Senior DL Loren Phillips – As a sophomore in 2021, Philips was third on the Kings in tackles with 22. A talented wrestler in the winter, Phillips possesses good size and will lead the defensive front for Kofa this year.
Games to Watch: Sept. 1 at Antelope, Sept. 15 vs. Yuma High.
San Pasqual
• 2022 record: 1-8 (0-6 2A Gila)
• Head Coach: Miguel Rivas
• Season Outlook: The Warriors got off to a promising start in 2022 with a 28-0 win over Catalina, but the rest of the season was bleak, losing the rest of their games with several injury-induced forfeits due to an inability to field enough players.
Under new head coach Miguel Rivas, the Warriors have rejuvenated their football program, with a solid number of 30+ rostered players. In 2023, the key is to stay healthy so the players can learn, grow and improve under a new coaching staff.
“Our attendance levels are up, which is a very good thing for us,” Rivas explained. “We have more kids at practice each day, which makes it easier to get them ready for the season.”
Rivas is not only hoping to win games on the gridiron this season, but has also set a goal of an overall team GPA of 3.0, speaking to hopes of success on and off the field.
Key Players:
Junior OL/DL Jeremiah Nunn – Nunn is 6-foot-5, 325 pounds and will lead a strong group of lineman for the Warriors.
Junior TE/DE/LB Dasan Lynch: One of the leaders of the current San Pasqual defense, Lynch stands 6-foot-4 and towers over his teammates and opponents. He’s a vocal member of the defense and stood out in last Thursday’s scrimmage at Kofa.
Sophomore WR/DB Isaiah Martinez – The sophomore is the main target for sophomore QB Chance Gatley, and made the longest reception of the season last year for the Warriors with a 40-yard catch in the one game with recorded statistics online.
Game to Watch: Sept. 29 vs. Antelope.
Yuma High
• 2022 record: 7-3 (4-2 3A West)
• Head Coach: Armando Mosqueda
• Season Outlook: 2023 looks promising for the Crims after a strong year in 2022, as Yuma High returns a significant portion of veteran skill players mixed with young faces. New head coach Armando Mosqueda, formerly an assistant on the staff and Yuma High graduate himself, has high hopes for his group this season.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces and young guys we are expecting to perform at a high level, who are being led by a group of experienced captains,” Mosqueda said. “They will hold our team to a high standard and push the players to perform.”
The Crims lost valuable weapons with the departure of running back Jesus Villapudua, receiver Giovanni Robinson, linebacker John Emery, offensive lineman Joseph Bowen and defensive end Timothy Nieto, among others, but hope to fill those spots in stride.
Key Players:
Senior QB Reggie Antone – Antone threw for 1,205 as a junior, with 18 touchdowns for just five interceptions. He is the heartbeat of the Crims offense and when he goes, the Criminals go. Mosqueda is expecting a big year out of his QB.
Junior WR Andrew Mosqueda – The younger brother of the head coach, Andrew will be the main target for Antone this season. He had 18 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.
Junior OLB Juaquin Perez – Responsible for 46 total tackles and two interceptions, Perez leads the Yuma High linebacker group as a junior. He led Yuma’s underclassmen in defensive contributions and hopes to continue being a threat in stopping the run and air attacks.
Games to watch: Aug. 18 vs. River Valley, Sept. 15 at Kofa, Oct. 20 vs. Paradise Honors