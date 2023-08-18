Friday Night Lights are finally upon us.

Tonight, the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association football season kicks off, with several Yuma County teams participating in the festivities, as schools playing in 1A, 2A and 3A classifications begin tonight. The remainder of the local schools, all schools playing in 4A or above, join in on the fun next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you