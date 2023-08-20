DENVER, CO – No. 2 ranked Arizona Western Men’s Soccer (2-0) scored six first-half goals and was led by an Ayumu Kimura hattrick on its way to an 8-1 win over Laramie County (0-1) on Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Arizona Western opened the scoring in the sixth minute thanks to Rezhis Koxhaj’s first goal of the season on a pass from Erick Mejia, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead. Paolo Grizzetti scored his first goal of the season in the 13th minute, gathering a ball of a deflection and burying a shot from the top of the box to push the lead to 2-0.
Mejia scored for the second consecutive game in the 24th minute on an assist from Grizzetti, bumping the advantage to 3-0. The Matadors would score the next three goals in the span of three minutes, getting a goal from Kimura in the 28th minute and one from Karim Nlamu in the 29th before Kimura added the sixth of the half in the 30th.
Kimura finished the hattrick in the 50th minute and Yves Sisse scored his second of the season in the 69th minute to give the Matadors an 8-0 lead. Laramie County scored their lone goal in the 70th minute.
The Matadors are back in action on Thursday, August 24, taking on College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas at 7:00 PM MST at Cheyenne Sports Complex.