It’d been 366 days since the last time the Kofa Kings’ baseball team took the field in an Arizona Interscholastic Association regulated game.
Despite the 9-0 beating by Mountain Ridge on Friday in the season opener, the Kings were certainly grateful for the opportunity to play as a team once again.
“It was good,” Kofa head coach Richy Leon said. “It was exciting, but obviously a little tentative to see how we would come out. We did a decent job for a majority of the ballgame. A lot of things to clean up, but we’re young.”
And the youth showed during several key parts of Friday’s game.
The Kings had the opportunity for an easy out in the top of the 6th, but a costly error at third base quickly had the Mountain Lions circling the bases.
Mountain Ridge (1-0 AIA) plated eight of its nine runs in the 6th inning, yet only had two hits in the frame.
However, after an eight-run inning, the Kings didn’t quit. In fact, their best at-bats came in the bottom half of the inning and Kofa earned their first hit of the game off an Angel Fragozo infield single.
The contact on the bats improved, but so did the Mountain Ridge defense as they had a handful of diving and leaping catches in the game.
The Kings finished with just one-hit in the loss.
“It’s been a year,” Leon said. “We try to recreate that (pitching) velocity in practice with the machines and we knew we’d see some velocity today...Being a year off, it took six innings before we were able to get some better at-bats. Hopefully, we can build on that in practice and try to recreate those situations.”
Mountain Ridge tossed three pitchers onto the mound Friday. The trio, led by starter Gray Bailey’s eight, combined for 14 strikeouts.
One of the young players on Kofa’s team is David Salas. The sophomore pitcher got the nod in the first game of the year.
After a scoreless and easy opening frame, Salas found himself in trouble in the second.
The right-hander allowed a leadoff triple before walking the next two batters. Facing a bases loaded no-out jam, Salas’ wild-pitch plated the first run of the game.
However, he struck out two of the next three batters and stranded three Mountain Lions on the base paths.
In the top of the third, Salas faced another bases loaded jam. This time with one-out.
The sophomore again stranded three Mountain Lions as he struck out the final two hitters of the inning.
Despite Salas getting himself in potentially disastrous situations, Leon was impressed with the young pitcher’s approach in those scenarios.
“He’s got a long way to go,” he said, “but he showed that competitive nature that we like to see. We wouldn’t want him in those situations. He had several free bases in walks...but it’s great to see that competitive edge that he can get out of those situations. It’ll give him confidence going forward.”
