Kofa golf won yet another match on Monday afternoon at Desert Hills Golf Course, taking down Yuma High 178 to 207 in the boys match. The Crims did not put together a team score on the girls side, giving Kofa the win by default.

Freshman Devyn Chavez took the individual win for the boys, scoring a 37, the lowest round by a Kofa King in at least the last decade, according to Kofa boys coach Ben Franz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you