Kofa golf won yet another match on Monday afternoon at Desert Hills Golf Course, taking down Yuma High 178 to 207 in the boys match. The Crims did not put together a team score on the girls side, giving Kofa the win by default.
Freshman Devyn Chavez took the individual win for the boys, scoring a 37, the lowest round by a Kofa King in at least the last decade, according to Kofa boys coach Ben Franz.
“He had all aspects of his game firing on all cylinders,” Franz said. “His putting was his biggest help. He had struggles with his putter through the first few rounds we’ve played, but he was on fire today.”
Kofa’s other standout on the boys side, senior Josh Buelna, finished in a tie for third with Yuma High senior Isaiah Hernandez, each scoring a 36. Yuma High senior Parson Sievert was second with a 41.
The Kofa girls added another win to their strong start to the season, in which they remain undefeated. Junior Charlize Anaya beat out senior Katelyn Pisaeno by one stroke (52 to 53) for the overall girls win. All five Kofa players finished ahead of the top Crims player, sophomore Juleia Rodriguez, who scored a 77.
Both teams go again tomorrow at Desert Hills, seeking another win against a struggling San Luis squad. Raiders put together strong showing at Crosswhite Invitational
On Saturday, Cibola swim competed in the Crosswhite Invitational in Chandler, taking 28 swimmers. The top 24 swimmers scored points, while the top 16 relay teams scored points.
For the girls, highlights included the 200 medley relay team of Lilly Nguyen, Miah Duarte-Olivas, Behnaz Miller and Emma Jantzi, which finished in 14th place. Duarte-Olivas took 13th in the girls 100 butterfly and 12th in the 100 breaststroke, while Nguyen finished 14th in the 100 backstroke.
“Our girls swam very well and there were lots of swimmers who dropped times,” Cibola swim coach Mark Dusek said. “We are still early in our season and this was a great invite to go to. It gave great insight to the competition in the state so we know where we stand.”
On the boys side, the team of Ryan Dusek, Ethan Jantzi, Gavin Logan and Jesse Malmquist finished third in the boys 200 medley relay with an automatic state qualifying time of 1:39:07. Jantzi, Logan and Malmquist, along with Nicolas Acero finished thrid in the 200 yard freestyle relay, earning another automatic state qualifying time.
Logan finished in fifth in the 200 freestyle and Jantzi seventh in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. Dusek finished fifth in the 100 backstroke.
“There are 11 swimming events and our boys scored points in 10 of those events,” Dusek said. “That says a lot about where our boys’ team stacks up with the rest of the state. They hung with some of the best swimmers in the state. Several times are state provisional times and we’re looking to improve even more.”
The Raiders swim again on Sept. 21, hosting Lake Havasu, Somerton and Yuma High at Valley Aquatic Center.
Three teams participate at Mary Jo Goldey Volleyball Tourney
Three different teams from Yuma County – Cibola, Kofa and Yuma Catholic – participated in the Mary Jo Goldey Volleyball Tournament at Lake Havasu High School on Saturday.
Cibola played nine games on Saturday, going 4-5 on the day. The Raiders had lost 15 straight sets to begin their season before beating Independence to open the tournament with a 21-10 win. They were the only Yuma team to not face another local team in the event. The Raiders lost in straight sets to Chandler on Monday.
Kofa played 10 games in the event, finishing with a 4-6 record on the day. The Kings first win came against Mohave, 21-18, their fourth game of the tournament. They played Yuma Catholic twice, splitting the games with a win and loss. They play again on Tuesday at home, hosting Copper Canyon.
Yuma Catholic also played 10 games in the event, exiting with a 5-5 record. The Shamrocks won matches against Kingman Academy and Mohave to open the day and finished with wins over Kofa and Kingman Academy again to end it. YC visits Tonopah Valley on Wednesday.