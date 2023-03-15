The no-hitter is a rarity in baseball, but it’s not as rare as they come. On Tuesday though, Kofa baseball wasn’t satisfied with the rare one no-hitter through one five-inning game against Copper Canyon, as the Kings recorded a second no-hitter in the back half of the double header, winning 13-0 and 10-0 at home.

“I haven’t been a part of too many no-hitters period, so thinking about the feasibility of what happened today was something I was not thinking about,” Kofa head coach Gabe Ortiz said. “But it was pretty cool to see.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you