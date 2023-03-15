The no-hitter is a rarity in baseball, but it’s not as rare as they come. On Tuesday though, Kofa baseball wasn’t satisfied with the rare one no-hitter through one five-inning game against Copper Canyon, as the Kings recorded a second no-hitter in the back half of the double header, winning 13-0 and 10-0 at home.
“I haven’t been a part of too many no-hitters period, so thinking about the feasibility of what happened today was something I was not thinking about,” Kofa head coach Gabe Ortiz said. “But it was pretty cool to see.”
Sophomore Sebastian Mendoza took the hill for the Kings, throwing four innings, striking out nine hitters. Senior Antonio Figueroa finished the first combined no-hitter off with a scoreless fifth inning.
The Kings scored three runs in the first and did not let off the gas for the rest of the contest. Senior Angel Fragozo recorded a triple and a double, while senior David Salas went 2-for-3 with a double.
In game two, freshman Jesus Villa, junior Adam Corbitt and Salas combined for the second no-hitter across five innings. The Kings scored 13 runs fueled by 2-for-3 days from freshman Julio Reina and Fragozo.
Despite two losses to competitive California teams at the end of last week, the competition showed by their tough opponents gave the Kings some fire and confidence heading into their first competition against a region opponent in Copper Canyon, something which was reflected on Tuesday.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us in the California event last weekend,” Ortiz said. “Those games were competitive down the stretch even if it didn’t pan out the way we wanted to, so we just kept carrying that intensity into this matchup. If anything, our guys were amped up coming back home after facing those teams, so that helped us.”
Kofa plays at San Luis on Friday.