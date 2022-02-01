SAN LUIS – Kofa High School’s boys basketball team rolled to a 57-37 win over San Luis here Monday night.
Despite the 20-point difference, Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine said it was not a cake walk for the Kings.
“The game seemed closer than the score indicates,” said Frazine. “San Luis plays with a lot of energy and if you don’t match their intensity, they have a way of taking you out of your game plan and playing their style of ball.
“They did a great job of making us uncomfortable and made us work for everything we got tonight.”
Freddy Carbajal fueled the Kings’ effort with 16 points, seven steals and seven rebounds.
Joaquin Anaya added 10 points, Michael Montiel had nine points and Adrian Martinez had five points and seven assists.
Centennial 75, Gila Ridge 30
PEORIA – Gila Ridge’s boys basketball team dropped a 75-30 decision to Peoria-Centennial here Monday night.
“We’ve got to keep getting better with every possession,” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily.
He also said he is hopeful the Hawks, now 11-15 overall, (6-9 in AIA powerpoint play) can secure an upcoming playoff berth.
“If we can win these last two of three games, we have a shot sneaking in the back door of the 5A Play-In Round,” said Daily. “Our strength of schedule has helped us with that.”
Jordan Stevens, Peyton Smith and Jaeden Rivera all had eight points each two lead the Hawks’ effort.
PREP WRESTLING
Rocks win championship
PAYSON –Yuma Catholic’s wrestling team won the 19-team, 27th annual Tim Van Horne Memorial Tournament here Saturday.
Yuma Catholic had nine placers and four in the finals.
Khel Lipumano won the 106-pound championship with a fall in the final round.
Also for the Shamrocks, Enrique Macias, 144, Hunter Hancock, 150 and Trenton Blomquist, 175, all finished second; Mikey Doerr, 120, was third; Lorenzo Duran, 190, was fourth; Easton Jones, 132, and Max McVicker, 285, were both fifth; and Seth Stoner, 215, finished sixth.
Criminal girls finish second
PAYSON – Yuma High School’s girls wrestling team showed up here Saturday with four wrestlers for the 27th annual Tim Van Horne Memorial Tournament and went home with the team championship.
All four of the Criminals’ wrestlers placed, led by Divina Diaz-Perez, who finished first at 100 pounds.
Also, Ashley Bugarin finished second at 100 pounds, Adriana Ayala finished second and 114 pounds and Yoserlanda Vargas finished fourth at 165 pounds.
“They are brave and tough ladies mentally and physically,” said Yuma Coach Alexandra Amaya. “They always give their 110 percent. I am proud of them because they are great at representing women’s wrestling for Yuma and making history.”
At the same tournament, the Criminals’ boys team totaled 161 teams points with four placers to finish tied for 13th place.
Yuma High’s Sabian Russel, 126 pounds, Zachariah Fowler, 175, and Joseph Bowen, 285, all finished third, and Raymond Nunez, 150, finished sixth.
“Our goal is to have at least six placers next year and be a top-five school at this tournament next year,” said Yuma High Coach Jose Cazares.
“It was a great experience wrestling in this huge dome arena as it was almost everyone’s first time, even the coaches.
“I think it’s preparing us for state, and we enjoyed being there.”
JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING
Castle Dome finishes second
PRESCOTT VALLEY – Wrestlers from Castle Dome Middle School competed in the 40-team Copper State Championships here Saturday and took home second place .
The Knights collected five individual medals, including two state champions.
Championship wrestlers were Cannon Farrar, 73 pounds, and Drew Caudle, 180.
All Zach Lines, 125, and Gabe Cota, 167, finished second, and Rojer Martinez, 142, finished fifth.
In all, Yuma County middle school wrestlers from Castle Dome Middle School, Crane Middle School, Gila Vista Middle School, Somerton Middle School and Woodard Middle School took home 11 medals.
No further details were available.