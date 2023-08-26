Six of the seven local teams took to the field on Friday night, with five out of six failing to come away with a victory.
Kings shut out at home
After a loss to Fountain Hills in their season opener last week, the Kofa Kings hoped to get off to a better start in their second contest against Kingman, but unfortunately, those hardships would continue. Kofa fell to Kingman in front of its home crowd 56-0.
The Bulldogs started out quick, scoring on their first three drives in the first quarter, including a 49-yard rush by junior tailback Seth Baylon – the first play of the second drive following a Kofa punt.
By the end of the first quarter, it was 24-0 Kingman, with Kofa only recording two first downs and fumbling on its most productive possession.
“We’re a young team, full of guys who are still getting experience,” head coach Pablo Cota said. “We failed at some of the fundamentals – missing assignments, missing tackles, missing blocks, missing all the little things and that bit us in the butt.”
Kofa was able to force its first Kingman turnover, a turnover on downs, at the end of the first half, but a quick three-and-out resulted in a 40+-yard punt return by junior returner Brayden Fuentes, who took it to the house.
With a running clock, Kingman scored several times across the rest of the second half. Kofa heads back to the drawing board and heads to Wellton next week to play Antelope.
“We hope to have a good week of practice,” Cota said. “We have to hit the ground running and help the guys out and improve where we can.”
Mustangs run
wild on Raiders
In Mesa, Cibola’s season got off to a rough start, as the Raiders dropped their season opener on the road to Dobson 43-2.
Another young, inexperienced team, Cibola had a rude awakening after losing a significant portion of players due to graduation. With at least seven sophomores in key starting roles, the Raiders were at least able to get some reps and experience with their young group.
“We got some very invaluable reps that we can’t get in practice, especially against a high-quality opponent,” head coach Kasey Koepplin said. “Hopefully the guys learned some things and we can improve.”
Cibola fell behind quickly, as the Mustangs broke out to over a 30-point lead by halftime. With Dobson subs and a running clock, Cibola found ways to improve, and even got on the board with a poor Dobson snap on a punt going out the back of the endzone, resulting in a safety.
“We were in the right place a lot and we knew what to do, we just failed to execute,” Koepplin added. “We have to finish the tackle, finish the block, make the right cut, etc. We had a lot of good elements, we just didn’t have all the elements at the right time.”
Cibola’s schedule doesn’t get any easier next week, as they head to California to face Imperial.
Criminals come up
short in close battle
After a close game against River Valley last week got out of hand, Yuma High did a much better job against Parker on the road, falling in a 34-27 shootout.
Both teams came out of the gate firing, scoring in the redzone on one-yard punch-ins in the first quarter. Parker once again inched into the redzone in the second quarter, taking the lead.
Later in the second quarter, junior linebacker Andrew Mosqueda made a key interception, setting up a massive 54-yard touchdown by junior Juaquin Perez. It was Andrew’s brother, head coach Armando Mosqueda, who predicted the the pass by sending a blitz to the opposite side, forcing the quarterback to throw to Andrew’s side of the field.
“He read it perfectly,” Armando said of his brother. “It was a diving pick and a huge play for us.”
Perez finished with 140 all purpose yards and two touchdowns. Mosqueda had 10 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
Parker tied the game 21-21 at half.
In the third quarter, the Crims gave Parker the ball via turnover on downs, which was punched in from a yard out once again. Senior quarterback Reggie Antone then found junior receiver Nick Amador for a 13-yard score. The Crims elected to go for two and take the lead, but came away empty-handed.
Parker scored again with eight minutes to go and Yuma fell short on its final drive, failing to convert on fourth down.
Antone threw for 180 passing yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Yuma High plays Tempe at home next Friday, hoping to apply lessons learned and grab its first win.
“There was a lot of improvement tonight,” Mosqueda said. “We are getting there. The guys are open to change and are willing to learn. We even tried a new defense this week and it worked well, we just gave up some big plays.”
“They’re really open-minded and coachable right now, which should give us a bright future for the rest of the year.”
Yuma Catholic’s shuts out Marcos de Niza in second half, gets first win
The only Yuma team to come away with a win, the Shamrocks pitched a second half shutout after a back-and-forth first half against the Padres in Tempe, winning 56-28.
YC’s start wasn’t optimal, as the Padres forced a punt on its first drive, but an interception by junior defensive back Darryl Coleman equalized things for the Shamrocks. Yuma Catholic went down and scored, making the most of Coleman’s play.
YC then scored again before Marcos de Niza finally answered. By the end of the first quarter, the Rocks had once again got into the endzone. They continued to find ways into the endzone, but the Padres matched nearly every score across the second quarter, leaving the halftime score at 35-28 Shamrocks.
“We made some mistakes early on,” head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “It’s the growing pains – we had a lot of young guys out there and we had to figure out a way to shut (Marcos de Niza) down.”
The defense did just that in the second half, putting together a shutout. Senior edge rusher Jaxson Jones led the charge, racking up four and a half sacks.
Stallworth pushes his players notoriously hard in the preseason, especially from a conditioning aspect. This came to fruition in the second half, as the Shamrocks kept their foot on the gas, while the Padres wilted.
“Our guys learned not to complain about conditioning because that’s what won us the game,” Stallworth said. “Overall, we are just continuing to learn about our team. Our guys can scrap – they won’t lay down and they’ll fight to the end which was good considering how we got punched in the mouth in the first half.”
Sophomore Nash Ott made his first start at quarterback for the Shamrocks, filling the big shoes of state record holder Richard Stallworth. Ott was 13-for-19, throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.
“He did some really great things, but also made his fair share of blunders,” Stallworth said. “At the end of the day, he did enough to win us the game and manage it and he’ll get better each week.”
Elsewhere, senior runningback Tayt Ford rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries, scoring four touchdowns. On the receiving end, junior Rocky Stallworth had three receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Sir Stokes had two catches for 87 yards, while his running mate in Coleman had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with his inteception.
Yuma Catholic heads to Tucson to face Catalina Foothills next week.
NOTICE: Gila Ridge and San Pasqual did not report results.