Exhaustion settled in Thursday night for the Kofa Kings’ volleyball team. Playing their third game in as many days, the Kings’ early feud against Cesar Chavez sputtered as the Champions left Yuma for the second time this year with a sweep by the scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-10.
Cesar Chavez previously swept Cibola on Sept. 7.
“We’re tired,” Kofa coach Makayla Orman said. “But that’s expected with this long week. We definitely hung in there. We had some good moments and decent energy.”
The Kings (3-4) went back-and-forth with the Champions (3-2) in the early stages of Thursday’s match and had the game within a point midway through the first set. But the Champions tweaked their offensive approach and fed star outside hitter Keyara Johnson. The senior whistled powerful kills past – and through – the Kofa defense en route to nearly 20 kills in the victory.
All the Kings could do is watch despite Orman attempting to dial up a defensive scheme to limit Johnson’s production.
“We observed as is,” Orman said. “And then we make those adjustments. When she was on, she was on. It’s one of those moments in coaching and playing where you have to analyze her movements and try to make it work from there.”
The Kings have now lost three straight contests, but senior outside hitter Jaleesa Sannicolas provided several highlight worthy moments that ignited momentum on the Kings’ side of the court.
“I’m really proud of Jaleesa,” Orman said. “She’s a transfer from California and she’s really improved. She’s worked really hard and she’s always asking questions on how to perform better. This game was probably one of her better games this year as far as performance wise. She’s grown a lot since her first day.”
Sannicolas finished with a team-high nine kills and sparked a late rally when she rattled off three straight aces.
Tawny Felix (27 digs) and Dyannah Torres (14 digs) were some of the other notable standouts for Kofa Thursday.
