GLENDALE – For the first time this season, the Kofa Kings gave themselves a chance to win a football game.
Coach Karl Pope’s team fell 20-6 to Independence on Friday.
The Kings trailed 14-6 at the half, but couldn’t muster anything offensively in the loss.
“We had too many turnovers,” Pope said. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”
Despite the fourth consecutive loss for Kofa, the Kings were in a game for all 48 minutes, something Pope and his players can takeaway moving forward.
“That was a positive that they competed through four quarters,” he said. “We moved the ball well offensively and the defense was stout … We just stalled in certain (scenarios). Hopefully (the kids) have a positive view and can build off of it.”
The Kings’ defense forced six turnovers in the loss. Ashton Gurrola scored the lone offensive touchdown for Kofa.
