The Kofa Kings used a seven-run sixth inning to earn the team’s first victory of the season.
It’s the program’s first win since April 18, 2020 as the Kings beat Yuma High 11-2 Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m happy for these guys,” Kofa head coach Richy Leon said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work.”
Outside of scoring a season-high 11 runs in the win, Leon noticed tons of improvement on the mound. The Kings’ pitching staff – led by starter Roberto Mendoza – allowed a season-low two runs, especially after Mendoza didn’t record an out his last start.
“I’m very happy for Roberto,” Leon said. “Now, he goes four strong and hopefully this is something he can build on.”
J.J. Ortiz came in for relief and pitched the final three innings for the Kings. After starting in center field, Ortiz allowed just two hits and struck out two. In total, Kofa fanned seven Criminal batters.
“(Ortiz) did phenomenal,” Leon said. “He pounded the zone and didn’t walk anybody.”
The third inning provided an unusual sequence.
After music blared over the PA speakers in the top of the second while Yuma High was hitting – resulting in a no-pitch – the same incident occurred in the bottom half of the inning.
With two-outs and facing a 3-2 count, sophomore Yuma High pitcher Justin Bouts got the strikeout, however, music sounded from the speakers yet again, resulting in another no-pitch.
The Kings capitalized on the extra pitch.
Ayden Rodriguez drilled the ensuing pitch and reached on an error by the Criminals’ third baseman. Yuma High’s defense would cough up two more grounders, resulting in two-runs with two-outs for the Kings to take control of the lead.
“The baseball gods were smiling down, I guess,” Leon said. “We talked to our guys to string a few quality at-bats, we can score a run.”
On the other side of the field, Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson understands his teaching method of focusing on what you control will help his team in the future.
“It’s baseball,” Johnson said. “One of our philosophies with our kids is control what you can control and stay within yourself. It’s still within the game. We try staying poised and ready every pitch for when things pop up.”
At the plate, the Criminals collected five hits. Alan Elizalde provided two of them to go along with his RBI.
Freshman Damian Cabrera also collected an RBI with a single to right field in the first inning.
“We like to see fastballs,” Johnson said. “It’s see the ball, hit the ball.”
Kofa had three hitters collect multiple base knocks. Ortiz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a run in the win.
Tony Alvarez touched home three times and was 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk. He scored every time he got on base, while Sebastian Villegas went 2-for-3 with two walks and one RBI.
