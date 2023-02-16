After a miraculous turn of events which saw No. 12 Kofa boys soccer advance to the 5A State Tournament via a disqualification of its Play-In round opponent via ineligible player, the Kings logged their first magical win in the first round on Tuesday, taking down No. 5 Lake Havasu in penalty kicks 4-1.

“Lake Havasu is a great team and both sides played a great game,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “We played a strong contest and I’m proud of the guys for pulling it out. It’s nice to get a win like this on the road, because it really sets the tone what we can expect going forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you