After a miraculous turn of events which saw No. 12 Kofa boys soccer advance to the 5A State Tournament via a disqualification of its Play-In round opponent via ineligible player, the Kings logged their first magical win in the first round on Tuesday, taking down No. 5 Lake Havasu in penalty kicks 4-1.
“Lake Havasu is a great team and both sides played a great game,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “We played a strong contest and I’m proud of the guys for pulling it out. It’s nice to get a win like this on the road, because it really sets the tone what we can expect going forward.”
Kofa struck first with a goal by senior midfielder Lucio Ramirez, before the Knights equalized to make it one goal apiece at the halftime break.
The second half was a repeat of the first, with junior midfielder Nolan Garcia breaking the tie via an absolute scorcher of a goal from long distance, but once again Lake Havasu answered.
In overtime, Kofa found the back of the net, but the Kings’ chance was nullified due to an offsides call. Neither side was able to break the deadlock.
Senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, senior defender Evan LaRue, Ramirez and Garcia all made their penalty shots, while junior keeper Diego Valadez made a pair of gutsy saves to give Kofa a 4-1 victory in penalties.
“This is shaping out to be something special for us,” Nicewander said. “I told the guys that things are looking to align after winning our first game due to an eligibility issue and then moving on with a back-and-forth game and winning and pens. I want them to believe that this is something special.”
Kofa gets No. 4 Campo Verde on the road in the second round at 2 p.m. on Saturday.