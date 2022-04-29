Kofa High School announced their new varsity football coach Thursday, April 21, following the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board meeting.
Alfonzo Brown will take over the program this fall, following most recently serving as the freshman head coach for Gila Ridge High School football.
“We are just super excited to have him on board,” KHS Principal Steve Anderson said. “He’s looking to build a strong culture, and we have confidence he’ll be able to do so. He’s positive and a great role model. On and off the field, he’s exactly the kind of person we are looking for to lead young athletes and this program overall.”
Brown takes over a program that will compete in the 4A Conference for the 2022 season. The Kings return quarterback Leo Koivu along with all but two skill-position players on offense. They open the 2022 regular season in September.