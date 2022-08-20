Just when appeared there might be a tiny light at the end of a very long tunnel for Kofa High School varsity football, the tunnel has caved in.
The Kings, who have not won a football game since 2017, learned Thursday that Alfonzo Brown, who was hired to fill the varsity head coach position in April, will not be the one to try and turn the program around after all.
Brown’s sudden departure, for unspecified reasons, comes two weeks before Kofa opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2.
“I can confirm that Alfonzo Brown will not be the coach for Kofa football,” said Joe Daily, the Kings’ athletic director, commenting on the matter Friday morning. “Other than that I cannot say anything further because it is a personnel matter.”
Daily went on to say, “There are few options we have in terms of moving forward and we will probably use the weekend to make a final decision on what direction that is.”
Daily said the football program’s assistant coaches, the players and the players’ families were all informed of the head coaching development on Thursday.
“The positive light in all of this is since practice began the assistant coaches have been doing a phenomenal job of continuing all the operations of Kofa football,” said Daily.
“And to give you perspective, our participation numbers have doubled over last year, which is a positive direction for our program.”
Regarding how Kofa proceeds in filling the head coaching position, Daily said, “We are going to act swiftly and fast so we have someone who will be taking that place.”
Whether the position will be filled from within or from outside, Daily said it was too soon to say, but a new coach would be in place prior to the season-opening game.
He also said the team’s planned intrasquad scrimmage scheduled Aug. 24, has not changed.
“We are not going to leave our kids hanging, we want them to have some leadership and direction,” continued Daily.
“Going back to our assistant coaches, they are doing a phenomenal job, they are in it for the kids. Even when we talked to them (Thursday), their love for the Kofa kids, the Kofa student athletes is a blessing.
“And the Kofa kids are strong nosed, tough and will keep pushing forward and we could see that (Thursday). Yeah, sure, it hurts, but they are going to keep going forward, and they will be ready for Sept. 2 for sure.”
Kofa was 0-10 in 2021 under former head coach Karl Pope, and 0-4 in 2020, also under Pope, in a season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope, who was also the Kings’ track coach, stepped down in the spring.
Prior to Pope’s arrival, under coach David Diehl in 2019 and 2018, the Kings were a combined 0-20.
Their last recorded win was on Oct. 20, 2017, under coach Ben Franz.
“They remember that our past is our past and that we’re going into a different direction,” said Brown in a television interview after being hired in April.
“Everything we do, we have to compete. And then from there, trust the system. Trust what we’re trying to do here right now, because that’s the best way we can change the way things have been going. So trust it, believe in what we’re doing, and let’s move forward.”