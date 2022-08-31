Kofa has a new head football coach – sort of.
Kings Athletic Director Joe Daily announced Tuesday evening that Pablo Cota, currently an assistant on the Kofa staff, is being recommended to the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board as the new head coach.
Cota, however, must now wait for the board to approve the recommendation before he officially becomes the head coach. The board will not meet again until Sept. 14.
“I can confirm that one of our assistant coaches, Pablo Cota, is being recommended to the YUHSD Governing Board to be the next head coach for the Kofa football program,” said Daily Wednesday night.
“This recommendation will be at our next governing board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14th.”
If approved, Cota will be the Kings’ fifth head coach in the last six years. He will inherit a program that saw Alfonzo Brown, who was hired in April, step down on Aug. 18 for undisclosed reasons. Brown was replacing Karl Pope who served as head coach in 2021 and 2020.
Cota, who joined the football program staff in the spring of this year, was not available for comment due to YUHSD restrictions, explained Daily.
Unfortunately, Tuesday’s development means the Kings are still without a head coach, officially, heading into their 2022 season opener Friday night. Kofa hosts Blythe-Palo Verde High School at Irv Pallack Field.
However, Daily noted that the Kings, who have been practicing without a head coach since Brown stepped down, are ready to play.
“They are ready to go. They are fired up,” said Daily.
“Everything is moving forward, we’re still going forward with everything.
“The positive light in all of this is since practice began the assistant coaches have been doing a phenomenal job of continuing all the operations of Kofa football.”
With or without a head coach Friday night, the Kings will be looking to end a 35-game losing streak that dates back to the final game of the 2017 season.