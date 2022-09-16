If there ever was a case of a football program truly starting from the ground floor, it’s Kofa High School.
The Kings are currently at rock bottom, mired in a 37-game losing streak, and having played the first two games of the 2022 season without a head coach.
Wednesday night, however, the Yuma Union High School District governing board approved the recommendation of Pablo Cota to become Kofa’s new head coach.
Cota has never coached before, so he and the Kings are made for each other with the only way to go from here but up.
“Look, I know I am young and some may say inexperienced, but I am ready for the challenge, to learn, and to grow as we build up the Kingdom for Kofa football,” said Cota Thursday morning before his first practice as the Kings’ new head coach Thursday afternoon.
“The main reason I applied for the head coach position was for the student-athletes here at Kofa. What sets me apart from previous coaches is that this is my school. I played fours years of football at Kofa. I know how most of my athletes feel. I was in their shoes once. Kofa is where I graduated from.
“My main goal for the remainder of the season is to finish the season strong and to have player development on the field and off the field.”
Cota becomes the Kings’ fifth head coach in the last six years. He replaces Alfonzo Brown, who was hired in April and stepped down in August, two weeks before Kofa’s season opener.
Cota was recommended by Kofa Athletic Director Joe Daily and the school administration to be the Kings’ head coach during the week of the season opener. But the recommendation could not be acted upon until the YUHSD governing board’s next meeting, which was Wednesday night.
The new head coach is not stepping into an ideal position by any stretch of the imagination. Kofa has not won a football game since the final game of the 2017 season.
But that streak does not concern Cota.
“Our players are everything. They keep showing up every day and put in the work on the field. They don’t let a losing streak dictate the love of the game,” said Cota.
“I love seeing that in my players. I see men growing up and becoming great leaders and preparing themselves for life out of high school.
“The reason I stepped up and took this role is mainly for the student-athletes. I also hold Kofa close to my heart as I am a Kofa graduate,” continued Cota, who received his diploma in 2014 after playing four years for the Kings.
Fortunately for Cota and the Kings, they have a bye tonight and have a week to get to know each other better before hosting Cibola next Friday.
Kofa opened the season Sept. 2, losing to Blythe-Palo Verde Valley High School 54-6, and lost at cross-town rival Yuma High School last week, 47-0.
Looking forward, Cota said his main goal during the remaining eight games on the schedule is to finish the season strong, “and to have player development on the field and off the field.”
“We know each week will be a battle,” said Cota. “Our coaches and student-athletes have been working hard since spring ball, and they need to work together through any adversity they face this season. Staying together as a team and utilizing good communication will be vital pieces to work on this season.”
It is no accident that Cota, a Somerton native, wound up teaching – and now coaching – at Kofa after completing his bachelor’s degree at Northern Arizona University.
“I always told myself if I ever became a teacher, I would only teach at Kofa High School since I am a Kofa graduate,” said Cota.
“The Kofa athletic department and football program are excited to bring on Pablo Cota as our next head coach,” said Daily.
“He’s one of our own that Kofa has groomed. He has a great challenge ahead of him but he is young, energetic, and willing to learn. That is a great recipe to help our student-athletes continue to grow into successful young men and women after high school.”
Cota actually joined the Kofa football staff earlier this year as an assistant during spring workouts.
And when then coach Brown stepped down Aug. 18, Cota said the remaining staff “did not skip a beat.”
“Our position coaches did a great job working all together to ensure the team was ready for the season,” said Cota.
Cota said he and his staff all rely on the Kings’ seniors to help the team move forward.
The fact is, Kofa’s seniors have never won a varsity football game but Cota does not see that as a hinderance.
“Our biggest strength is our senior leadership and how tough they are to battle through adversity in their four years on the field,” said Cota.
“Our seniors have great energy and that excitement energizes our underclassmen.”