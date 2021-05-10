Kofa senior Carolina Moreno, who’s one of, if not the most successful girl wrestlers in the state of Arizona, signed her National Letter of Intent to Southern Oregon University on Monday.
“I feel relieved with a lot of excitement,” she said.
Moreno finished her career with Kofa as a two-time Division I state champion in the 106-pound division. She compiled a 71-1 record as a King.
With Moreno officially becoming a part of Southern Oregon’s wrestling program, she’s excited for the new journey.
“I can start setting my mind to new goals,” she said.
The Raiders compete in the NAIA as a member of the Frontier Conference.
One of the main attractions to Southern Oregon was the campus. Moreno also mentioned the outgoing style of her future teammates sealed the deal.
“I enjoyed the rowdy work ethic and the weather,” she said.
Moreno noted she has a great relationship with head coach Joel Gibson and recently reconnected with him at a wrestling tournament.
“He’s really excited to have me there,” she said.
Not only did the athletic side of the school appeal to Moreno, but so did the academics as she wants to major in speech pathology.
Moreno’s time as a King has prepared her for the next level. The consistent workout program and practice schedule has helped her hone in her skills as a wrestler. Not only did Moreno wrestle against her girl teammates, she battled against the boys team, including her brother Damian, who was a Division I state champion.
“I think wrestling the boys, they’re faster and stronger, that has helped with (my development),” she said. “The lifting, the running and all the practices have led me to today.”
