Kofa High School’s Kimberly Peyro signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon to continue her soccer career.
She chose to sign with with Providence University, an NAIA program located in Great Falls, Montana. The former Lady Kings center midfielder and Yuma native says it was a very difficult decision as South Carolina State University was also strongly considered throughout the recruitment process.
“It was very close between those two schools,” Peyro told The Yuma Sun at the press gathering. “it really came down to the core values of the coaching staff, the playing style that suits my abilities and Providence has a really good nursing program, so that’s why I ended up choosing to go there.”
Academically, Peyro prides herself on her studies as she earned a 4.217 grade-point average which qualified for the top 10 in her graduating class. After studying nursing in college, Peyro has ambitions of becoming and orthopedic surgeon. On the field, Peyro believes it is her field vision that will be her best asset as she makes the transition from high school to college.
“As a midfielder, finding the open spaces is key. I’m also very determined so I’m excited for the next challenge,” she added.
A three year varsity starter at Kofa, Peyro’s senior year had its share of difficulties with regards to injuries. With three torn ligaments in her right ankle, Peyro says that she would tape her ankle and wear a brace whenever she participated in practices or games. Peyro believes the love and support she received from teammates, as well as the Kofa community, allowed her to continue playing the sport she loved.
“When I would go to soccer practice with my teammates, the stress and worries just went away, it was like an escape,” Peyro added. “I had to miss a lot of games, but everyone on the team was just so supportive. It was because of their support that I was able to keep going this past season.”