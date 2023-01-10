This weekend, a new class of Kofa Kings royalty is set to be honored and immortalized, as seven former student-athletes, a team and an outstanding supporter of Kofa athletics will be inducted into the Kofa Kings Athletic Hall of Fame as the members of the Class of 2023.
“Each of the inductees have been nominated, have met the criteria, qualifications and standards necessary for each nominee to be considered for induction into the Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame,” Kings Alumni Association President and Hall of Fame committee chair Billy Laguna said. “This has become one of my favorite traditions of the year and we are tremendously excited to honor and welcome the members of this year’s class.
Festivities begin on Friday evening, as the 2023 class hosts a meet and greet event at Lutes Casino in Historic Downtown Yuma from 4-6 p.m. Following the meet and greet, the class will be introduced ahead of the Kofa vs. Yuma boys basketball game at Kofa’s Rillos Gymnasium.
On Saturday, the Hall of Fame luncheon banquet, held in the Rillos Gym, is set to start at 11:30 a.m., in which the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored and their plaques will be revealed.
The banquet will be catered by Chile Pepper/Mr G’s and will cost $15 per person.
The 2023 class is the fourth set of inductees to be honored as members of the Kofa Kings Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2023 class includes 1965 graduate and three-sport star Barney Cushman; baseball player Greg Steen from 1979; basketball athlete Mike Cheatham out of the class of 1988; three sport athlete Josh Stanley, class of 1990; Marc Dudley, soccer player from the class of 1996; wrestler Blaine Blanton, class of 2006; and wresler Ivan Felix, class of 2007. The 1968-69 Kofa boys golf team, 1969 state champions, will be the team inductee. Dr. Ernest F. Rillos, class of 1974, will be honored as the outstanding supporter.
Leading off the 2023 class is 1965 graduate Barney Cushman, a three-sport star athlete in football, basketball and baseball. An owner of numerous baseball records at Kofa, Cushman’s record of eight home runs in a single season stood for 33 years. Cushman was the 1965 Kofa Athlete of the Year, as well as the Yuma Sun’s Baseball Player of the Year. Cushman spent two years playing baseball on scholarship at Arizona Western before heading to Northern Arizona University.
Steen, a two-year letterman in baseball for the Kings, graduated in 1979 and was a two-time Defensive Player of the year, twice an All-Conference selection, once an All-State selection and set numerous defensive records. Steen went on to star for a year at Arizona Western, garnering an All-AJCCAC first team selection, before heading to Arizona State, where he won a national championship in 1981, led the team in numerous defensive categories in 1983 and led the Sun Devils to a third place finals in the College World Series. He was drafted by the California Angels of the MLB and spent three years in the organization.
Cheatham, a graduate of 1988 and three-year letterman in basketball, set numerous records for the Kings during his tenure at Kofa, as well as earning All-Conference selections as a junior and senior, as well as the Metro Region Conference Player of the Year as a senior. He went on to play at Arizona Western, leading the Matadors to two ACCAC Championships, two ACCAC Regional Championships and two National ACCAC Tournaments.
Stanley, a 1990 graduate, lettered in football, soccer and baseball at Kofa. As a senior he won Offensive Player of the Year honors for the Kings. He was an All-City and All-Region selection in all three sports he played, as well as Defensive Player of the Year in Baseball as a junior, All-Region first team as a senior and Kofa’s MVP as a senior. He was the first Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Male Athlete of the Year in 1990.
Dudley, class of 1996, was a four-year starter for Kofa boys soccer. Dudley accumulated numerous during his time at Kofa, including four times as All-City, twice All-Region, an All-State selection and a 5A North/South Senior All-Star. He was Kofa’s MVP as a senior. He went on to play soccer at Yavapai JC where he won a national championship in 1997.
Blanton, class of 2006, was a four-year letterman for Kofa wrestling. Blanton was a three-time All-City selection, two-time All-Region selection and the Gila Valley Region Champion in 2006. His defining accomplishment is winning the 5A State Championship at 130 lbs during his senior season. He finished his final year at 53-10. He is third all time at Kofa with 53 season victories.
One of Blanton’s teammates, Ivan Felix from 2007, is the final student-athlete inductee. Felix was also a four-time letterman. At 114 lbs, he was twice Desert Valley Region Champion, twice Gila Valley Region Champion and twice State Champion. He was a three-time All-City selection and twice a USA National Wrestling Team selection. He is currently third all-time at Kofa with 78 pins.
The team inductee is the 1969 Kofa boys golf state championship team. Made up of seniors Mike Curtis and Bill Spear, juniors Steve Bell and Rad James and sophomore Frank Townsend, as well as coach Gary Richardson. The 3A state champions were the first golf champions in Kofa’s history.
The final inductee, Rillos, will be posthumously inducted as the outstanding supporter of Kofa athletics. Rillos played basketball for the Kings, as well as participating in student government and cross country. With a true love for Kofa basketball, Rillos used his medical background as an orthopedic surgeon to volunteer as Kofa’s team physician while working at his own practice and the Yuma Regional Medical Center. His positive attitude, motivational influence and uplifting personality made him a popular presence on campus for generations of Kings at Kofa High. His wife Tracy (Class of 1974), daughter Laura (Class of 2001) and son Mark (Class of 2003) all attended Kofa. Rillos passed away in 2009.