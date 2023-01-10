This weekend, a new class of Kofa Kings royalty is set to be honored and immortalized, as seven former student-athletes, a team and an outstanding supporter of Kofa athletics will be inducted into the Kofa Kings Athletic Hall of Fame as the members of the Class of 2023.

“Each of the inductees have been nominated, have met the criteria, qualifications and standards necessary for each nominee to be considered for induction into the Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame,” Kings Alumni Association President and Hall of Fame committee chair Billy Laguna said. “This has become one of my favorite traditions of the year and we are tremendously excited to honor and welcome the members of this year’s class.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you