Runners from Kofa took first place in both the boys and girls cross country races at Gila Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, as the Kings, Hawks and Toros competed.

Kofa senior Garrison White was the overall winner on Wednesday, finishing the almost three-mile course with a time of 19:06. Two Hawks occupied the second and third finishing spots, as junior Abel Alvarez and sophomore Daniel Chavez finished with times of 19:12 and 19:15, respectively.

