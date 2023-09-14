Runners from Kofa took first place in both the boys and girls cross country races at Gila Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, as the Kings, Hawks and Toros competed.
Kofa senior Garrison White was the overall winner on Wednesday, finishing the almost three-mile course with a time of 19:06. Two Hawks occupied the second and third finishing spots, as junior Abel Alvarez and sophomore Daniel Chavez finished with times of 19:12 and 19:15, respectively.
Following the two Hawks in second and third, the next six places were occupied by Kings.
In the girls race, sophomore Sabrina Anaya took the overall win with a time of 24:48. Junior Alyssa Bustamante, freshman Danica Chavez and Guadalupe Salcedo finished second, third and fourth for Gila Ridge all with times under 27:30.
The Kings and Hawks will run the same course next Wednesday at Gila Ridge, this time with Yuma High for company.
YC finishes on top against Maryvale
YC cross country competed against Maryvale on Wednesday at West Wetlands Park, recording top three finishes in both the girls and boys races.
Julia Watson took first with a time of 26:23, while Elise Wonders and Amora Thrower finished second and third with times of 26:24 and 27:52, respectively. Watson beat Wonders by a second for the win.
Donavan Warren took first for the boys, beating out Luke Lee by 13 seconds. Dale Burris finished third with a time of 21:09.
The Shamrocks run again next Saturday in the Western Equinox XC Invite at Freestone Park.
Lake Havasu girls golf took down the girls from Kofa at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Wednesday 160 to 223. Junior No. 1 Charlize Anaya was the top finisher for Kofa in seventh scoring a 49, one of her best rounds of the year.
Senior Elena Nunez finished ninth with a 54, freshman Jaqueline Smith 10th with a 58 and junior Mikaela Garcia and senior Katelyn Pisaeno tied for 11th, each scoring 62.
They play again next Tuesday against Cibola and Yuma at Desert Hills.
Cibola finishes last at Springfield
Cibola girls golf finished in last place at Springfield Golf Course in Chandler, losing out to Campo Verde (173), AZ College Prep (191) and Gila Ridge (198). Cibola scored 225 as a team.
Gila Ridge junior Makayla Bocanegra was highest-placing girl out of Yuma, finishing sixth with a 47. GR senior Ellie Palmer and sophomore Raleigh Coding were seventh and eighth with a 48 and 49.
Cibola sophomore Annie Holbrook finished the highest among the Raiders, scoring a 51.
The Raiders take on Kofa and Yuma High next Tuesday at Desert Hills.