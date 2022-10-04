A field of 62 cars packed Cocopah Speedway’s pit for an event Saturday night that saw Cave Creek’s Austin Kuehl take home the IMCA Modified Division feature, and Jayson Aldridge, from Lakeside, Calif., drive off with the IMCA Sport Mod feature.

Kuehl took the checkered flag in the 15-car, 25-lap Modified feature event after starting sixth. Brawley’s Russell Allen finished second, Chandler’s Jeremy Thornton ran third, Mesa’s Chaz Baca was fourth and Casa Grande’s Bo Partain rounded out the top five.

