A field of 62 cars packed Cocopah Speedway’s pit for an event Saturday night that saw Cave Creek’s Austin Kuehl take home the IMCA Modified Division feature, and Jayson Aldridge, from Lakeside, Calif., drive off with the IMCA Sport Mod feature.
Kuehl took the checkered flag in the 15-car, 25-lap Modified feature event after starting sixth. Brawley’s Russell Allen finished second, Chandler’s Jeremy Thornton ran third, Mesa’s Chaz Baca was fourth and Casa Grande’s Bo Partain rounded out the top five.
In the 16-car, 25-lap Sport Mod finale, Aldridge also started sixth on the grid. Second place went to Yuma’s Daivd Jones, who started ninth, Somerton’s Joshua Cordova ran third, Yuma’s Crystal Hemphill was fourth and Yuma’s Miles Morris was fifth.
In other racing action Saturday night, Yuma’s Bobby Horton drove off with the IMCA Hobby Stock feature event win, Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the IMCA Sport Compact feature by passing both the first place and second place cars on the final lap, and Ricky Thornton Sr., from Mesa, won the special Pure Stocks feature event.
Also, Yuma’s Zaiden Haines won the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature event and Yuma’s Gavin Gottschalk won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature event.