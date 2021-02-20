From competing every minute to having a superstar, Yuma High’s girls basketball team looks drastically different than years past.
Just a few weeks after snapping a 69-game losing streak, the Criminals (5-8) were seemingly on their way to victory No. 6 after building a 12 point lead late in the first half.
However, Yuma High’s offense became stagnant late, ultimately costing them in the 64-60 loss to Dysart (6-6).
“We came out and moved the ball, but once again it’s a process,” Yuma head coach Shawn Jones said. “As a team, we’re competing now. It’s the C-C-Ws . Compete. Complete and Wins. Once we get the completing all four quarters, it’s going to be this way.”
The Criminals built a six-point lead at the half. Their offense, led by junior guard Kamariah Hawkins, scored effortlessly in part to the willingness to be unselfish with the basketball.
Five of Hawkins’ six assists came in the first half.
“When KeKe was driving in the opening half, we were cutting and moving around,” Jones said, “so she was able to find shots or get to the basket.”
Hawkins finished with her 13th double-double and 4th triple-double of the season after collecting 23 points, 21 rebounds and 11 steals.
“We feed off her energy and leadership,” Jones said.
Playing off Hawkins, sixth-man Belinda Gradias made an impact in the early going. Usually in the starting lineup, Jones shuffled the order and had the freshman guard come off the bench Saturday.
Gradias’ intensity started on the defensive end and then displayed her talent on the other end of the floor as she had all nine of her points in the first half.
“I told her to observe the game and understand the role when you come in is just as important as a start, but I wanted her to bring that energy off the bench. She gave me the same effort I saw at the beginning of the season, but I could tell she hit that freshman wall, so doing that for her, it sparked her intensity back up.”
Rounding out the Criminals’ offense was Mariana Sheppard who tallied 10 points.
Once Sheppard drained a deep three to tie the game at 36, the Demons answered with a 12-4 run of their own and were led by freshman Jocelyn Chavez.
She produced a team-high 15 points. Despite her lack of varsity experience, Jones wasn’t surprised to see the guard lead offensively.
“I know Jocelyn from the (summer) circuit,” Jones said. “She’s offensive minded and she’s got great confidence.”
The Criminals will look to bounce back Tuesday against Cibola.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.