YUMA, Ariz. – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (11-30, 6-26) were swept in a doubleheader by Pima in Tucson on Saturday afternoon, losing game one 9-1 before falling in game two 9-4,
The Lady Matadors were held to just one run in game one of the doubleheader, losing the opener 9-1. Arizona Western opened the scoring with a run in the second inning but the Aztecs would score the next nine runs of the game.
Desiree Moran led the Lady Matadors in the opener with a pair of hits, finishing the game 2-for-3. Iliana Manzano ended the opener with a hit in two at-bats.
Just like in game one, the Lady Matadors jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Pima would then score five in the bottom half of the first inning, forcing the Lady Matadors to play from behind. Arizona Western would score one in the top of the second inning before the Aztecs would put together another crooked number, scoring four runs in the bottom half on their way to an eventual 9-4 win.
Angela Oros homered and went 2-for-4 in the loss, driving in a pair of runs while Christina Robles also picked up a pair of hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Sherlyn Molina tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in relief in the loss.
The Lady Matadors return home on Tuesday when they host Glendale in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.