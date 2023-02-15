The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (18-7, 10-7) comeback fell short, falling to Pima (20-6, 12-5) 74-64 on Wednesday evening at the House Gymnasium.

Kristol Ayson led the Lady Matadors with 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Lady Matadors who trailed by as many as 21 points before getting to within four points late in the second half.

