The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (18-7, 10-7) comeback fell short, falling to Pima (20-6, 12-5) 74-64 on Wednesday evening at the House Gymnasium.
Kristol Ayson led the Lady Matadors with 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Lady Matadors who trailed by as many as 21 points before getting to within four points late in the second half.
Ayson scored seven of the Lady Matadors’ first 11 points to trim the early Pima lead to 13-11 before the Aztecs closed the first quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 28-11 lead into the second quarter. Lime Okada stopped the Pima run with a baseline jumper to start the second quarter but Pima built the lead to 21 points at 38-17. Arizona Western used a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 38-23 but Pima scored the final basket of the half, taking a 40-23 lead at the break.
Okada finished the game with 10 points while Gretta Carollo also ended the game with 10 points, going 2-for-3 from the three-point line.
The Lady Matadors put together a 5-0 run early in the third quarter thanks to a Rosa Revueltas three and an Ayson layup to cut the deficit 48-33. Pima raced back out to a 20-point lead at 55-35 before the Lady Matadors used another run to trim the Pima lead to 55-41, scoring six straight points. Trailing 57-41 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Matadors used a 19-6 run to climb to within four points at 63-59 on an Ayson layup. Pima closed the game on an 11-5 run over the final two minutes to hang on for the win.
Rosa Revueltas scored all of her 11 points in the second half to finish the game as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer.