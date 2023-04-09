THATCHER – Arizona Western Lady Matadors' Softball (20-24, 19-13) extended its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Eastern Arizona (30-14, 27-7) on Saturday afternoon in Thatcher, Ariz., winning game one 8-7 in eight innings before coming back to win game two 9-8 in eight innings.
Jessie Garcia did it all in game one, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning while also earning the win in the circle, allowing just four earned runs in eight innings.
After opening up an early lead, the Lady Matadors fell behind 6-3 in the sixth inning before scoring four runs in the seventh inning to grab the lead back at 7-6. Eastern Arizona tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings before Garcia's game-winning hit in the top of the eighth inning.
Abigail Ibarra went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run while Valerie Joaquin, GiGi Garcia, Jasmine Molina, and MacKenzie Barney all finished the game with two hits.
Barney was the hero in game two, driving in the game-winning run in the eighth inning on a single up the middle with two outs to give the Lady Matadors a 9-8 win in game two.
Just like in game one, the Lady Matadors opened the scoring, scoring a run in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead before the Gila Monsters scored the next four runs. A big five-run sixth inning gave the Lady Matadors the lead back at 7-4 but Eastern Arizona scored four in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 8-7 lead.
Arizona Western scored a run in the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings for a second straight game and take the lead for good on Barney's single in the eighth.
Both Mollie Forbes and GiGi Garcia drove in two runs as Garcia also homered in the game finishing 2-for-4. Ibarra and Jessie Garcia each picked up two hits while Jasmine Molina and Desiree Moran each doubled in the win.
The Lady Matadors are back home on Tuesday, hosting Paradise Valley in an ACCAC doubleheader beginning at 12:00 pm at Charlie Dine Softball Field.