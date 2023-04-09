THATCHER – Arizona Western Lady Matadors' Softball (20-24, 19-13) extended its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Eastern Arizona (30-14, 27-7) on Saturday afternoon in Thatcher, Ariz., winning game one 8-7 in eight innings before coming back to win game two 9-8 in eight innings.

Jessie Garcia did it all in game one, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning while also earning the win in the circle, allowing just four earned runs in eight innings.

