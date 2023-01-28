Freshman outfielder Mollie Forbes hit two home runs in the Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ Softball team’s (0-4) 10-2 loss to Utah State Eastern (4-0) on Saturday morning.
Forbes drove in the only two runs for the Lady Matadors, going 2-for-2 with the two home runs, her second and third home runs of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Forbes put the Lady Matadors on the board with a solo home to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Golden Eagles scored two runs in the third inning before Forbes hit her second home run of the contest in the fourth inning to trim the Utah State Eastern lead to 5-1.
Utah State Eastern pulled away with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning.
Desiree Moran doubled and went 2-for-3 in the loss while Jasmine Molina struck out a batter in two-thirds of a scoreless inning of relief.
The Lady Matadors conclude play in the Coyote Kickoff Classic against Snow College later this morning.
The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball team (0-5) finished the 2023 Coyote Kickoff Classic with a 4-1 loss to Snow (3-1) on Saturday morning in Henderson, Nev., at Stephanie Lynn Craig Field.
Snow jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Snow left the bases loaded as starting pitcher Jessie Garcia was able to limit the damage.
Garcia got one of those runs back herself in the bottom of the first inning, driving in GiGi Garcia with a double to cut the Snow lead to 2-1.
Lady Matadors’ starter Jessie Garcia allowed four runs in seven innings of work while striking out two batters.
The Badgers added to their lead by scoring a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pad their advantage to 4-1.
Mollie Forbes led the Lady Matadors with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in the loss. Desiree Moran singled and walked while Emily Gamboa finished 1-dor-3.
The Lady Matadors return home to host the Chapman Automotive Great Western Shootout starting on Thursday, February 2, hosting Utah State Eastern at 1:00 pm at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and youth and can be purchased at the gates.