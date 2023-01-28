Freshman outfielder Mollie Forbes hit two home runs in the Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ Softball team’s (0-4) 10-2 loss to Utah State Eastern (4-0) on Saturday morning.

Forbes drove in the only two runs for the Lady Matadors, going 2-for-2 with the two home runs, her second and third home runs of the season.

