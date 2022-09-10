YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-7) lost their final match at the Coyote Classic, falling to No. 16 ranked Seward County (14-4) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Matadors got off to a great start, jumping out an early 9-2 lead in the first set, and were able to hang on for the 28-26 first set win after the Saints evened the score at 21. The second set was just as close as once again the Lady Matadors raced out to an early lead before Seward tied the set at 14 and eventually took a 19-14 lead. The Lady Matadors battled back to take the second set 25-23, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.

