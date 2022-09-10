YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-7) lost their final match at the Coyote Classic, falling to No. 16 ranked Seward County (14-4) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Matadors got off to a great start, jumping out an early 9-2 lead in the first set, and were able to hang on for the 28-26 first set win after the Saints evened the score at 21. The second set was just as close as once again the Lady Matadors raced out to an early lead before Seward tied the set at 14 and eventually took a 19-14 lead. The Lady Matadors battled back to take the second set 25-23, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Seward County responded, winning the next three sets, controlling the third set to earn their first win of the match 25-16 before tying the match two sets a piece with a 25-18 win.
The fifth set was back-and-forth seeing both teams trade points and tied at 14 late in the fifth before the Saints would take the final set and the match with an 18-16 win.
Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors in kills recording 22 while Makayla Fonoimoana had 15 kills. Freshman Amanda Juliao added nine kills in the loss.
The Lady Matadors had three players in double-figures in digs as Alessandra Arellano led the team with 17 while Evelyn Trevino had 11 as did Fonoimoana. Natalia Slazynska led the team with 47 assists. As a team, the Lady Matadors put together a 0.164 attacking percentage in the loss.
The Lady Matadors will return home to open ACCAC play on Wednesday, September 14 as they host Scottsdale at 7:00 pm at the House Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for senior citizens. AWC students get in free with Arizona Western ID.