Lady Matadors fall in penalties in West District title game
YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Soccer team (14-1) lost 5-3 in penalties to Salt Lake (12-3) in the West District Championship on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors and Bruins played 110 scoreless minutes, sending the game into penalties. Salt Lake did not miss, converting on all five attempts from the spot to earn their third consecutive West District championship.
Salk Lake had an early opportunity in regulation, winning a free kick just outside the box which was wasted with a shot sailing over the bar.
Jaeda Centeno almost opened the scoring late in the first half, striking a ball from 25 yards out but her chance was denied by the Salt Lake keeper who punched the ball over the bar to keep the game scoreless.
The Bruins almost opened the scoring in the final minutes of regulation, hitting the bar just out of the reach of Lady Matadors keeper Tia Kelk.
The Lady Matadors will now wait to see if their name is called on Tuesday, November 8, for the NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship selection show at 11:00 am.
