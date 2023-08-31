Amanda Juliao and Ma’o Lauhingoa combined for 33 kills to help Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ Volleyball (7-2, 2-0) to a 3-2 win over Chandler-Gilbert (3-2, 1-1) in ACCAC play on Wednesday night at the Coyote Center.

Juliao led the way for the Lady Matadors, recording 17 kills and finishing second on the team with 12 digs while Lauhingoa added 16 kills.

