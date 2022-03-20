LUBBOCK, TX – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (30-3) season came to an end with a 79-67 loss to Tyler Junior College (26-8) in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Christeina Bryan led the Lady Matadors with 16 points while Faith Silva finished with 13 points but Tyler used a 13-0 run and a 9-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Lady Matadors.
The Lady Matadors started the game by making their first four shots, jumping out to an 8-4 lead in the first three minutes of the game. The Lady Matadors trailed by as many as two in the first quarter as the teams went back-and-forth.
After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, Buse Utku opened the second quarter by hitting a three from the top of the key. Bryan got free down low to give the Lady Matadors a 25-21 lead early in the quarter. Tyler went on a small run to take the lead back as Arizona Western trailed 37-36 at the end of the half.
Utku finished with seven points and seven assists in the loss.
After trading baskets to start the second half, the Lady Matadors went on a 6-0 run to grab a 44-41 lead after a Faith Silva three from the corner and a Miza Gilberto free throw before Tyler answered with an 11-0 run to take a 53-44 lead.
The Lady Matadors cut the deficit to six at 57-51 before Tyler hit a shot just before the buzzer to take a 59-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
Arizona Western opened the quarter with a 10-6 run which cut the Tyler lead to 65-61. Kristol Ayson cut the deficit to 70-67 with a driving layup at the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Tyler would end the game on a 9-0 run as the Lady Matadors saw their season come to an end.
Ayson finished as the Lady Matadors’ third-leading scorer, scoring 10 points off the bench.
The Lady Matadors’ finished the season with 30 wins and the ACCAC and Region I champions while reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in program history.