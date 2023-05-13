Arizona Western Softball (31-31) saw its season come to an end on Friday, dropping a pair of games on the first day of the Region I playoffs on Friday afternoon, losing game one 7-2 to Eastern Arizona before falling 8-4 to Pima in Thatcher, Ariz.
Jessie Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Lady Matadors’ loss to the hosts Eastern Arizona to open the day.
After falling behind 1-0, Garcia helped her own cause, smashing a two-run homer to left-center field to give the Lady Matadors a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.
Eastern Arizona scored the final six runs of the game, putting together a three-run fourth and a three-run sixth inning to pull away.
Jasmine Molina and Tinley Schmidgall each singled in the loss.
Both Valerie Joaquin and Desiree Moran collected two hits in the Lady Matadors’ 8-4 loss to Pima in game two.
Pima jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Lady Matadors took a 2-1 lead in the third inning thanks to a Schmidgall two-run double.
Pima grabbed the lead back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Emily Gamboa doubled in the fourth inning and later scored on a Jasmine Molina single to cut the deficit to one run at 4-3. After Pima put three runs on the board in the sixth, the Lady Matadors attempted to rally, putting a run on the board in the seventh on a Jessie Garcia single.