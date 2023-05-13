Arizona Western Softball (31-31) saw its season come to an end on Friday, dropping a pair of games on the first day of the Region I playoffs on Friday afternoon, losing game one 7-2 to Eastern Arizona before falling 8-4 to Pima in Thatcher, Ariz.

Jessie Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Lady Matadors’ loss to the hosts Eastern Arizona to open the day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you