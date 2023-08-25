Arizona Western Volleyball will host the annual Chapman Automotive Arizona Western College Volleyball Invitational featuring 10 matches over two days, Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August, 26 at the House Gymnasium.

The Lady Matadors will open the home portion of their 2023 schedule in the third match of the day on Friday, hosting Southern Nevada at 3:00 p.m. before finishing the day with a matchup with Eastern Florida at 7:00 p.m. Arizona Western will play once on Saturday, taking on Salt Lake at 5:00 p.m. in the final match of the invite.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you