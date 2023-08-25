Arizona Western Volleyball will host the annual Chapman Automotive Arizona Western College Volleyball Invitational featuring 10 matches over two days, Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August, 26 at the House Gymnasium.
The Lady Matadors will open the home portion of their 2023 schedule in the third match of the day on Friday, hosting Southern Nevada at 3:00 p.m. before finishing the day with a matchup with Eastern Florida at 7:00 p.m. Arizona Western will play once on Saturday, taking on Salt Lake at 5:00 p.m. in the final match of the invite.
This year’s field features Eastern Florida State, Salt Lake, Southern Nevada, Eastern Arizona, and Chandler-Gilbert along with the Lady Matadors.
The full weekend of matches gets underway at 11:00 a.m. on Friday when Eastern Florida takes on Southern Nevada. A full schedule can be found below. All matches can be steamed at awcmatadors.com.
Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors while Arizona Western College students get in free with their AWC ID.
• 11:00 AM – Eastern Florida vs Southern Nevada
• 1:00 PM – Salt Lake vs Eastern Arizona
• 3:00 PM – Southern Nevada vs Arizona Western
• 5:00 PM – Salt Lake vs Chandler-Gilbert
• 7:00 PM – Eastern Florida vs Arizona Western
• 9:00 AM – Southern Nevada vs Eastern Arizona
• 11:00 AM – Eastern Florida vs Salt Lake
• 1:00 PM – Southern Nevada vs Chandler-Gilbert
• 3:00 PM – Eastern Florida vs Eastern Arizona
• 5:00 PM – Salt Lake vs Arizona Western