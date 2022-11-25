The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (7-0) pulled away in the second half to beat Frank Phillips (5-4) 72-43 on Friday evening at the House Gymnasium.

Maddison Zugna led all scorers with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting while grabbing four rebounds, finishing as one of three players with double-figures.

