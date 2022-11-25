The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (7-0) pulled away in the second half to beat Frank Phillips (5-4) 72-43 on Friday evening at the House Gymnasium.
Maddison Zugna led all scorers with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting while grabbing four rebounds, finishing as one of three players with double-figures.
Arizona Western trailed by as many as eight points early in the first half but battled back to take a 12-point lead in the second quarter, eventually outscoring the Plainsmen 35-25 in the first half.
Kristol Ayson scored 12 points to finish the game as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer while hauling in seven rebounds and recording a game-high four steals.
Arizona Western held Frank Phillips to just 18 points in the second half, outscoring the Plainsmen 37-18 to pull away for the win. Greta Carollo scored 11 points, finishing two points shy of tying her season-high.