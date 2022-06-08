Four Arizona Western College Lady Matadors volleyball players have signed to play at the four-year level next season.
After helping the Lady Matadors to a Region I championship and an appearance in the Southwest B District championship game, Anny Montaño, Pamela Durazo, Naomy Vergez, and Constanza Silva have signed to continue their volleyball careers.
Montaño will continue her collegiate career at Sienna College, an NCAA DI institution in Loudonville, N.Y. competing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Montaño played in 47 career matches in her three seasons at Arizona Western College, finishing her time in Yuma and earning NJCAA Second Team All-American honors after playing in 25 matches, leading the team in kills with 266 while finishing with 146 digs. The outside hitter notched a season-best 61 kills in a 3-1 win over Wallace State on Sept. 9.
Durazo has signed to play at Utah Tech University, formerly known as Dixie State University, an NCAA DI institution in St. George Utah, competing in the Western Athletic Conference. Durazo played 43 matches over two seasons at Arizona Western, finishing her career with 25 solo blocks. The middle blocker finished this past season with 130 kills, third-most on the team.
Vergez will continue her collegiate career at Edward Waters University, an NCAA DII institution in Jacksonville, Fla, competing in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Vergez played in 17 matches as a sophomore this past fall, ending the season with 76 kills, averaging 1.85 per set while collecting 69 digs. The outside hitter played in 32 career matches at Arizona Western.
Silva has signed to play at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, an NCAA DII institution in Daytona Beach, Fla., competing in the Sunshine State Conference Silva appeared in 25 matches last season, accumulating 119 kills and assisting on 35 blocks, second-most on the team. The middle blocker played two seasons at Arizona Western, appearing in 43 career matches.
The four combined for 26 wins over the last two seasons, posting a record of 26-18, including a Region I championship in 2021.