PRESCOTT – The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team (9-0, 7-0) remained undefeated and took sole possession of first place in the ACCAC with a 2-1 win over Yavapai Community College (7-5, 6-1) here Wednesday night at Ken Lindley Field.
After being turned away twice in the first ten minutes of the game, the Lady Matadors broke through in the 23rd minute thanks to Ashley Martinez who beat the keeper with a strike from outside the box, her 14th goal of the season, giving the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead.