Mizha Gilberto’s three in the final minute net the Arizona Western Lady Matadors women’s basketball team took (6-8 overall) their first lead since midway through the third quarter, en route to knocking out the Central Arizona Vaqueras (7-4 overall) 65-64 in the Region I Semifinal Tuesday night at Central Arizona College.
Arizona Western battled back and forth with the Vaqueras early on with Faith Silva scoring 14 of her team high 18 points in the first half and the Matadors holding a 34-31 edge at the half.
But Central came out firing in the second half, starting the third quarter on a 25-9 run. But the Matadors came up with a crucial stretch at the end of the period, with a mini-run of 6-0 to limit the deficit to seven at the start of the fourth.
Neither team found much rhythm at the beginning of the final period which ended up favoring the Matadors. AWC held Central to just two field goals over the final ten minutes and turned much of their stout defense into offense.
With Arizona Western inching closer down the stretch, Gilberto had already hit one three when the Matadors were down two points at 62-60. In the final minute, Gilberto knocked down a go-ahead three giving the Matadors a 63-62 advantage with 27 seconds left.
Central did have plenty of chances at the free throw line with ACCAC Player of the Year Denali Hughes shooting 9 of her 16 free-throws in the fourth quarter, but making just four in the period.
Overall, Central had 26 free-throw attempts to the Matadors 16 as the game became increasingly physical down low.
But as was the case early in the year when the Matadors made three’s, even though Gilberto’s two triples were the only of the second half for AWC, they found enough offense at the right time to pull out the victory.
Silva led the Matadors with 18 points. Hughes had a game high 32 for Central.
Gilberto finished with 15 points while Da Silva chipped in 11.
It’s the first win over Central Arizona for AWC since 2001, the third year of the Women’s Basketball program, and the first postseason win at Coolidge in program history.
Remarkably, it was the first game the Lady Matadors have played in nearly a month, since a March 10 victory in Yuma over Cochise.
Arizona Western will aim to continue the road warrior mentality when they head to Thatcher, Arizona on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the Region I Final against Eastern Arizona. The game will be streamed by the Eastern Arizona College Athletic Department.
JUCO baseball
Early leads for the Arizona Western Matadors (20-8 overall, 12-6 ACCAC) turned into a split of decisions against the South Mountain Cougars (22-9 overall, 16-8 ACCAC) Tuesday afternoon.
Dylan Edmands first inning RBI gave Matador starter Elvis Parra plenty of room to work with, as the Matadors would open up to 6-2, before South Mountain rallied in the seventh.
Ultimately, AWC closed out the 6-5 win in game one.
The Matadors again took an early lead in game two, but sparked by a two run homer, the Cougars struck for a five-run fourth inning to turn the tables.
South Mountain held on to the 8-3 decision to force the split.
Arizona Western will return to Yuma on Thursday for a double-header make-up against Mesa at Kammann Field beginning at noon. Both games will be streamed on the Matador Athletics Facebook Page.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep baseball
Gila Ridge 5, Centennial 4
Gila Ridge’s Leo Magallanes walked it off Tuesday for the Hawks as his base hit knocked in Alex Guerra.
Magallanes was 2-for-4 with that lone RBI in the win.
Guerra threw a complete game, allowing four runs (0 ER), on four hits and struck out four.
He was also 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a single.
Cibola 11, Kofa 3
The Raiders collected 10 base hits in the win. Antonio Torres and Nitsuga Jimenez eached delivered two RBIs.
Silvestere Curiel pitched five strong innings for Cibola. The junior allowed five hits, one earned one and struck out six Kofa batters.
Kofa’s J.J. Ortiz was 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. He also struck out three in four innings on the mound.
Yuma 10, Dysart 0 (G1)
Damian Cabrera threw a no-hitter and went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs. Cabrera pitched all five innings, allowed one walk and struck out nine.
Alan Elizalde was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Yuma 12, Dysart 4 (G2)
Justin Bouts earned the win on the mound. He was also 3-for-4 with five RBIs at the plate. Damian Cabrera turned around after his no-hitter and went 3-for-3 hitting with an RBI.
Ilan Rendon was 2-for-3 with a two-rbi triple.
Odyssey 10, YC 0
Yuma Catholic suffered its first loss of the season.
Austin Priest went three innings, allowed six runs (one earned), three hits and struck out four.
Jonah Leon was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases. Issac Araiza went 1-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base.
Prep softball
Cibola 10, Kofa 8
Delaine Ott, Maleia Padilla and Madison Mathews all knocked in two runs in the Raiders’ victory over the Kings.
Elysa Moreno collected three hits out of the leadoff position for Cibola and Mathews finished 3-for-3 at the plate.
Kofa’s Cassandra Castillo, Vanessa Porchas and Daniella Elias each had one RBI.
Keileen Negrete finished 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Centennial 3, Gila Ridge 1
Tinley Schmidgall allowed five hits, while striking out four.
Schmidgall, Cass Stanton and Tamia Butler collected the only three hits for the Hawks in the loss.
Prep boys tennis
Kofa 5, Cibola 4
The Kings are back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday.
The Kings and Raiders split the singles session before Kofa took two of three in the doubles matches.
Leonardo Caudillo, who improves to 14-0 on the year, Diego Juarez and Saul Graciano earned the singles wins for the Kings.
Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson and Owen Gillette won their individual matches for the Raiders.
However, the duo of Caudillo/Juarez and Graciano/Alberto Aros got the two pivotal wins in the doubles matches.
Prep girls tennis
Kofa 5, Cibola 4
Abigail Anguiano, Amanda Kochis and Athena Sandoval earned the singles match victories for the Kings, while Makyla Kerekes, Roxana Negrete and Sophia Garcia won for the Raiders.
Azalia Lara/Kochis and Sandoval/Anguiano helped the Kings take two of three in the doubles matches.