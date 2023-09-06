Antelope girls volleyball moved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday evening, taking down the Wolves of Mountainside (1-3) in straight sets 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-23).
Yoselin Alverez earned player of the game honors, putting the first 12 points on the board in the second game of the match. She had five aces and 35 serving points as well.
The Lady Rams opened their season last Thursday, beating Bagdad 3-2. They’ll face the Criminals tomorrow afternoon at Yuma High, who were beaten in their season opener in three sets by Kofa.
Antelope is one of two remaining undefeated team in Yuma County in volleyball. Kofa is 1-0 on the season, after dispatching Yuma High 3-0 last week – the Kings play again Friday. The only other team to win a game is Gila Ridge (1-3), who beat Camelback last Thursday 3-2.
Cibola (0-4) fell to Queen Creek in straight sets on Tuesday evening on the road and are yet to win a set this season. The most points the Raiders have scored in a set is 17.
San Luis, Yuma High and Yuma Catholic all have two losses or less with no wins to show for. The Sidewinders and Shamrocks played on Tuesday night, but no scores were reported.
Kings finish second at Palm Valley Golf Club
In a match against Canyon View and Desert Edge, Kofa finished second on Tuesday. The Jaguars took the top spot with a 176, Kofa shot a 181 and the Scorpions rounded out the group with a 197.
Kofa senior Josh Buelna and freshman Devyn Chavez were the top performers for the Kings, each shooting a 45. They play again at Desert Hills next Monday.