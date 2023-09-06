Antelope girls volleyball moved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday evening, taking down the Wolves of Mountainside (1-3) in straight sets 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-23).

Yoselin Alverez earned player of the game honors, putting the first 12 points on the board in the second game of the match. She had five aces and 35 serving points as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you