Alondra Lares and Hanna Urtado, members of the Kofa girls soccer team, signed their National Letters of Intent afternoon to Yavapai College on Thursday.
“I’m excited for the new chapter,” Urtado said following the ceremony. “I just have to thank my friends and family for all of the support.”
Lares, a defender, and Urtado, the team’s leading goal scorer the previous two seasons, will join Yavapai’s inaugural women’s soccer team. The RoughRiders are members of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and will be the 12th team in the league.
Lares and Urtado are aiming to build a strong foundation for the Yavapai women’s soccer program during their first two years.
“It’s really exciting,” Lares said of being a part of the school’s first women’s soccer team. “It’s up to us to set the standards.”
Yavapai is located about four hours north of Yuma, providing family and friends opportunities to watch the former Kings at the next level. It also allows the duo to come home for quick visits if their schedule permits.
“It’s just four hours aways up the road,” Urtado said. “I’m glad it’s not far from home.”
Urtado will study criminal justice, while Lares plans to major in business.
