With just under 2:30 remaining in the second half of No. 14 Cibola’s 6A Play-In contest against No. 19 Gilbert, senior forward/midfielder Nathaniel Claudio took a deep breath.
The orange game ball sat just inside the penalty arc, a few yards outside the 18-yard box. The senior had done this hundreds of times across the patchy Cibola pitch in games and in practice, but none were more meaningful than the set piece chance that was to come.
Claudio scorched a perfect strike through Gilbert wall and the maze of players beyond, a direct deposit to the bottom right corner of the goal, giving Cibola a 2-1 lead it would not relinquish en route to a 6A State Tournament bid.
“It was a brilliant strike,” head coach and Nate’s father, Bryan Claudio said. “That’s a bigtime goal from a guy who put the team on his back and really wanted it. I’m so happy for him. He works on that situation all the time – coming in early for training and those are the little things he does.”
Despite dominating possession for the majority of the first half, Cibola struggled to do so in the second. Junior defender Esteban Bosquet scored the first goal for the Raiders. With little time remaining, the contest was locked 1-1 before Claudio made his difference.
A major factor against Cibola was the wind as it ripped hard across the duration of the contest. Claudio looks to employ other lessons learned as his team progresses into the State Tournament
“We are a team that likes to play on the ground and play fast paced through that aspect and the wind didn’t help us there,” Claudio said. “Going forward we just have to finish the quality chances that we produced that could’ve made the game easier for us.”
“I’m excited for our next opponent, I believe we can keep building and get better, really make an impact.
Based off initial re-seeding estimates through the teams that advanced beyond the Play-In, it’s possible Cibola is the No. 11 seed, setting the Raiders up with a familiar 6A Desert Southwest foe, No. 6 San Luis, however the official bracket update has not been announced, so it’s uncertain who lies in Cibola’s future.