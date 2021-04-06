Yuma Catholic’s Kylie Meerchaum made one three-pointer all season.
That’s all the Shamrocks needed out of their senior point guard.
Meerchaum’s game-tying triple against Gilbert Christian with mere seconds remaining on the clock, helped YC advance to the Arizona Interscholastic Associations quarterfinals round for the second time in program history.
“That sure was (a big moment),” she said with a smile. “I’m just glad it went in.”
Meerchaum, who averaged just 5.7 points per game as a junior, took over the team’s point guard duties in 2021.
Safe to say, the 5-foot-7 senior flourished.
As the main ball handler, Meerchaum nearly tripled her points per game and averaged 16.1 points in her final season as a Shamrock.
Her ability to push the basketball on the break, score at will and find open teammates led to Meerchaum earning the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.
“I was (surprised),” Meerchaum admitted on winning the honor as the top girl’s player in town. “It means a lot to me, especially since I’ve been playing basketball for quite sometime and it shows my hard work has paid off.”
Meerchaum’s dedication inside the gym translated into an impressive senior season. Not only did her points per game skyrocket, Meerchaum doubled her amount of steals per game – increasing from four per game to 8.1.
“She really gets going on the defensive end,” YC head coach Bob McGalliard said. “And gets our offensive transition game going.”
She improved her total shooting by 8% and increased her free throw percentage by 18%.
It didn’t matter the role, Meerchaum adjusted to her new position on the team and took over the reins, despite having to replace the 2019-20 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Basketball Player of the Year Veronica Saco.
“Kylie was huge for us,” McGalliard said. “We put her at a new spot and she picked it up right away. She filled in Veronica’s spot in terms of scoring.”
However, Meerchaum noted that her success – along with the Shamrocks’ playoff run – wouldn’t have been possible without her teammates.
“I couldn’t have done anything without my team,” she said. “All together, we just made a dream become a reality.”
Not only did Meerchaum help YC average 51 points offensively and generate 21 steals a game on the other end of the floor, her leadership skills contributed to the development of several sophomores.
YC had three seniors on the roster, but zero juniors, leaving Meerchaum and company responsible for injecting their knowledge of the program into the future Shamrock starters.
“We depended on our seniors to lead and Kylie stepped right up in that role,” McGalliard said. “She helped lead the young kids on how to do things. (The freshman and sophomores) had to learn fast.”
Meerchaum’s basketball career is now over, but she plans on attending a university of her choice and majoring in business.