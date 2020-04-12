Leading the pack

Sports editor’s note: Though Yuma Union High School District golf teams play in the fall, the Yuma Sun doesn’t release its golf all-region awards until after Yuma Catholic plays its season in the spring. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YC’s golf season was canceled after only two matches. Therefore, YC golfers were not considered for all-region awards.
Kylee Gerber was the best Yuma Union High School District golfer in town this past fall.
Gerber’s efforts on the links earned her the 2019-20 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Girls Golfer of the Year.
“It means a lot to me,” Gerber said of the award. “I really enjoy the game of golf and I’m glad I get to come out here to compete and have fun. “
In her junior season, Gerber finished with her lowest scoring average per nine holes (37.57) in 21 rounds and won the District meet for the third consecutive year. In October, Gerber won the YUHSD title by 15 strokes and posted a 4-over, 76 in the victory at Mesa Del Sol Golf Club.
Gerber’s persistent work ethic and talented short game helped her achieve a top-20 finish in the AIA Girl’s Division II State Tournament — something no Gila Ridge girls golfer has ever accomplished. In October, she posted scores of 75 and 84 (+17 total) on the Sonoran Course at Tucson National in the state tournament.
“At the end of the season, I was feeling very confident,” she said. “It was really good for me because I really needed that little refresher to remind myself that it’s worth it and working hard is what I needed to do to get there.”
Gerber did take a slight break from the game of golf this winter as she was on the Gila Ridge girls wrestling team for the first time and in her first big meet, Gerber was crowned champion in the 101-pound division.
Oddly enough, despite going from a non-contact sport to a very physical one, Gerber learned a lot about herself on the mat and even learned how to effectively manage her mental game on the golf course. Like golf, wrestling is an art, where one uses their mind to craft their technique and get the best of their opponent.
“It’s a lot like golf,” she said. “It’s very mental and you have to trust yourself and your movement. It’s really helped me process how I manage myself and think on the golf course.”
While trusting her game more and more, Gerber has enhanced her iron game this spring as she aims to hit more greens her senior season.
Gerber’s summer circuit remains up in the air with the spread of COVID-19. She usually participates in the Junior Golf Association of Arizona tournaments, but the time table for tournaments to resume is questionable.
For now, Gerber has one goal.
“Practice every day. Practice, practice, practice. My goal is to shoot par next year.”