Check the record books and you won’t find a more accomplished Cibola female swimmer than senior Emma Amon.
Her career has been nothing short of fantastic. And Amon capped of her Raiders career with her third-straight Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Swimmer of the Year award.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work and training. I’m really just grateful for everybody that’s been there helping me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without coach Broschat, coach Teresa and (my teammates). I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Amon’s resume speaks for itself. She’s placed inside the top-10 in two separate events at the Division I AIA state swim meet – no other swimmer in school history has accomplished this feat at any point in their career and produced these results in three consecutive seasons.
She placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke – becoming the first female in school history to place this well at the state meet since 1990.
“It’s really awesome,” said Amon regarding her state performance. “I’m just grateful for the support I’ve gotten over the years.”
Not only did Amon establish herself as one of the best swimmers in the state, she helped the Raiders win the Yuma Union High School District Championship for the fourth consecutive year. Cibola hadn’t won that title since 2011 before Amon arrived on campus.
“We had a lot of success this year,” said Amon. “I’m really happy for the girls team. It was just really awesome.”
Amon also credits her stellar career to the Yuma Heat – a local year round Yuma swim club. She’s been inside the program for a decade and has seen the hard work produce amazing results. Before she heads to Xavier University, Amon continues to practice every evening after school with the club.
“The (Yuma Heat) have really prepared me for my senior year,” she said. “Thank you to coach Mark and (all the other coaches). It’s a great time.”
Amon’s sensational high school career earned her a scholarship to Xavier University. She originally committed to the Musketeers in August before signing her National Letter of Intent in November.
“I’m really excited to be going to Xavier,” said Amon with a grin from ear-to-ear.
But her journey is just beginning. Amon is still practicing daily and admitted she has plenty of goals ahead she wants to achieve.
“I’ll be training hard before I get there,” she said. “But, obviously I’m looking forward to having the next four years to swim collegiately.”