The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (17-6, 10-5) picked up its second consecutive road win, beating the South Mountain (12-12, 4-12) 72-61 on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Western used a big second half, outscoring the Cougars 47-38 over the final twenty minutes after scoring just 25 points in the first half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you