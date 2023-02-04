The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (17-6, 10-5) picked up its second consecutive road win, beating the South Mountain (12-12, 4-12) 72-61 on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona Western used a big second half, outscoring the Cougars 47-38 over the final twenty minutes after scoring just 25 points in the first half.
Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors, scoring 21 points and 23 rebounds, scoring 12 of his 21 points in the second half to help the Matadors pull away. Evan Butts hit a team-best four three-pointers and finished as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer with 15 points.
Freshman AJ Marmolejos scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half, going 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Isaiah Amato was the fourth Matador to score in double figures, scoring 10 points in the win.