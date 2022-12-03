SCOTTSDALE – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (9-2, 2-1) used a late first-half run to pull away from Scottsdale (6-2, 1-2), beating the Fighting Artichokes 87-77 on Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors by scoring a season-high 25 points, scoring 14 of his 25 points in the first 20 minutes, fueling a late first-half run.

