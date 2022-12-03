SCOTTSDALE – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (9-2, 2-1) used a late first-half run to pull away from Scottsdale (6-2, 1-2), beating the Fighting Artichokes 87-77 on Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.
Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors by scoring a season-high 25 points, scoring 14 of his 25 points in the first 20 minutes, fueling a late first-half run.
The Matadors and Fighting Artichokes traded leads early in the first half before Arizona Western opened the game up late in the first half, building a 47-29 lead at the break.
AJ Marmolejos finished as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 16 points, his third-highest point total of the season.
Arizona Western held off a late Scottsdale run, outscoring the Fighting Artichokes 48-40 in the final 20 minutes to snap a two-game losing skid.
Marquis Hargrove ended the day as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer by scoring 10 points, his ninth consecutive game scoring in double-figures.