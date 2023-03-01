Arizona Western Men’s Basketball (24-6, 17-5) finished the regular season with a 101-99 overtime win over Glendale (12-17, 7-15) thanks to a Yaxel Lendeborg last second basket on Tuesday evening in Glendale, Ariz.

Marquis Hargrove scored 24 points to lead the Matadors in scoring and helped Arizona Western win its ninth consecutive game.

