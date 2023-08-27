In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Dave Lindsey, Phyllis Mashburn, Jim Golded and Mike Pierson won with a 37. Bob Ewers, Diana Guthrie, Steve Etheridge and Bob Lauer were second at 38.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Art McLaughlin, Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Ted Mittendorf and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Mike Costello, Carl Fritz, Linda McLaughlin and Mark Kaija were on the winning team.

