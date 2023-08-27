In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Dave Lindsey, Phyllis Mashburn, Jim Golded and Mike Pierson won with a 37. Bob Ewers, Diana Guthrie, Steve Etheridge and Bob Lauer were second at 38.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Art McLaughlin, Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Ted Mittendorf and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Mike Costello, Carl Fritz, Linda McLaughlin and Mark Kaija were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Dale Balmer moved up to first with 6.12 points. Steve Gallego slipped to second at 3.75 and Steve Parrish repeated at third with 2.62 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Dale Balmer won with Rod Donner second and Connie Donner third. Bill Justice is the new most popular pick with everyone except Balmer who picked Rod and Connie.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol Cha, Cha, Cha format Mike Bedoya, Connie Donner and David Givens won with a 6 under par 142. Phyllis Mashburn, Carl Johnson and Steve Parrish were second at 145.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League play Lars Brandt and Mike Schug won low gross in the Men’s Wednesday league. Mike Havens and Justin Kallinger were the net winners. Jessica Chase was the overall winner in the Ladies Thursday Straight Shooters contest. Glenn Matthews and Mike Niemi won gross in the Friday Open Twilight 2-Man Crumble with a 37. Mike Havens and Lance Pangerl were the net winners with a 31.
• Saturday, September 9: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact the golf shop.
• Saturday, September 9: Hooters Charity Scramble for Bridget’s Gift and Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
• Saturday, September 21: End of Summer 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 30: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8 th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
